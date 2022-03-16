FanDuel NHL: Wednesday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Wednesday night presents us with four games. The games are layered with two starting at 7:30 p.m. EST and two at 10 p.m. EST. Three of the four games are cross-conference clashes.

I'm eager to lean into the Devils right now. I'm sold on their offense, and they won't be a popular option in large tournaments because they're facing the Flames. Jack Hughes has enjoyed success against top teams. His linemates have contributed, too. It looks like the time to roll the dice. Read on for more tips, including some value plays and goaltender tips.

All advanced statistics are courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at SEA ($8,400): This isn't a time to fade the chalk. The Kraken have shown minimal improvement as the season has progressed, losing 11 of their last 13 games while averaging 2.38 goals per game. Vasilevskiy has a .918 save percentage and a 2.40 GAA this season, and he's 15-6-1 on the road.

Jeremy Swayman, BOS at MIN ($8,000): Swayman has put together eight straight wins while posting a .933 save percentage and a 1.85 GAA. Of course, the Bruins' offensive support has benefited Swayman, and it could continue its success Wednesday because the Wild are struggling to find consistency in the crease.

Anton Forsberg, OTT vs. CLS ($7,500): Forsberg got lit up by Chicago over the weekend, but he posted a .939 save percentage, a 2.17 GAA and a 6-2-1 record over his previous 10 appearances. He's the clear No. 1 netminder for Ottawa. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets have minimal offensive firepower right now, ranking 26th in the league with 2.18 xGF/60 at even strength over the last four weeks.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs. NJ (W - $6,200): Toffoli has fit perfectly in Calgary, and he has recorded six goals, five assists and 30 shots on net over the last nine games. The Devils will be on the back half of back-to-back games and will likely start Jon Gillies, who is 28 years old with an .894 save percentage and a 3.24 GAA through 26 career appearances. Unfortunately, Toffoli is tough to stack on the third line.

Craig Smith, BOS at MIN (W - $5,600): We shouldn't feel confident in any Wild goaltender right now, and that should make us confident in some Bruins players. Smith is an easy option, as he has recorded seven goals and an assist through the last six games while averaging three shots.

Tim Stutzle, OTT vs. CBJ (W - $5,100): Stutzle is heating up with eight points – five with the man advantage – through the last six games. The second-year pro continues to develop in a second-line role, and the Blue Jackets present an intriguing matchup for Stutzle and the Sens, as goaltender Elvis Merzlikins has posted a 3.90 GAA over his last 13 appearances.

LINE STACKS

Lightning at Kraken

Brayden Point, (C - $7,900), Anthony Cirelli (C - $5,000), Ondrej Palat (W - $4,900)

It's difficult to choose between this line and the Stamkos-Kucherov line, but we'll take the slightly lower ceiling for a far more affordable option. Make no mistake, the ceiling is still massive, as Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer has an .888 save percentage and a 3.21 GAA this season. Point has produced 22 goals and 20 helpers through 45 games while his wingers have generated 28 combined goals.

Devils at Flames

Jack Hughes (C - $8,200), Yegor Sharangovich (W - $5,400), Dawson Mercer (C - $4,800)

This is the definition of a contrarian play. Jacob Markstrom playing at an elite level, and the Flames' defense is holding up its end of the bargain, too. However, Hughes is on a tear with 17 points and 43 shots on net over the last 11 games, including multi-point outings against the Lightning, Penguins, Blues and Avalanche. He can transcend the competition, and both Sharangovich and Mercer produced nine points each in that stretch.

DEFENSEMEN

Victor Hedman, TB at SEA ($7,100): Hedman is operating at a point-per-game pace again this season while providing a steady floor of shots and blocked shots. He has produced 22 of his 58 points on the power play. The Kraken rank 28th in the league with a 74.8 penalty-kill percentage. He commands the highest salary in the slate, but his ceiling is higher than any defenseman in this slate, too.

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at MIN ($5,700): McAvoy continues to be productive offensively despite not being effective on the power play. However, he's still skating on the top defensive pairing and PP1. The power-play door could open up Wednesday, as the Wild rank 24th in the league with a 76.0 penalty-kill percentage in addition to significant troubles in the blue paint.

Damon Severson, NJ at CGY ($5,600): Severson, not Dougie Hamilton, has led the Devils' blue line in ice time in 2022, recording 22 points – nine with the man advantage – through 26 games while averaging 24:43 of ice time per game. He operates on the top power play with Hughes, and he's an affordable stack with the young center.



Noah Hanifin, CGY vs. NJ ($4,900): Hanifin is on a seven-game pointless streak while averaging nearly 21 minutes of ice time. However, he has fired four or more shots on net in five of those outings, offering some floor for fantasy players. The Devils could have an issue in the crease with Gillies playing, so Hanifin could finally break through.

