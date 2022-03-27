DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

There are seven NHL games starting at 5 p.m. EDT or later. That excludes the 2 p.m. EDT start between the Islanders and Lightning. Time for some recommendations!

SLATE PREVIEW

Sunday is awash in teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. Florida and Toronto and Montreal and New Jersey are squaring off in situations where both teams are on a back-to-back. The Wild are hosting the Avalanche for their second game in as many days, so that's a tough matchup to face in that scenario. Speaking of tough, the Red Wings are on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Penguins.

GOALIES

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. ARI ($8,300): Hellebucyk has had a rough year to the tune of a 2.98 GAA and .910 save percentage. However, he's been slightly better at home, posting a 2.84 GAA and .912 save percentage. Mostly, though, this is a great matchup. The Coyotes have managed a mere 2.58 goals and 25.6 shots on net per contest. That latter number is worst in the NHL by a wide margin.

Juuse Saros, NAS vs. PHI ($8,200): Saros' last start was rough, although he faced 50 shots on target, so he still made 44 saves while allowing six goals. This should be an easier situation, though. The Flyers have only averaged 2.57 goals per game, 31st in the NHL. They also no longer have Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux available.

VALUE PLAYS

Andrew Copp, NYR vs. BUF ($4,200): In two games since being dealt to the Rangers, Copp has tallied three points. He's also started 63.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone. That's the highest on the Rangers, though obviously the sample size is small. Still, it's encouraging. I'm also encouraged by the fact the Sabres have a 3.46 GAA, seventh highest in the NHL.

Dawson Mercer, NJD vs. MON ($3,300): Mercer has had a solid rookie season, tallying 37 points in 65 games. He's also currently skating on New Jersey's top line alongside Jack Hughes. Both of these teams are on the second leg of a back-to-back, but New Jersey is at home. Also, Montreal is the one that ranks last in the league with a 3.74 GAA.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Penguins vs. Red Wings: Jeff Carter (C - $4,500), Rickard Rakell (W -$3,500), Kasperi Kapanen (W - $2,600)

The Red Wings aren't just on the second day of a back-to-back. They also have a 3.69 GAA and have allowed 33.4 shots on net per contest. If Evgeni Malkin is available – he's a game-time decision with an illness – he'll likely plug in as the center of this line. Honestly, if Carter moves down to the third line between Danton Heinen and Evan Rodrigues, I would be totally down to stack that line as well.

Carter has 15 goals this season, including one in his last game. All in all he has six points in his last nine outings. Rakell doesn't have a point since joining the Penguins, but he has put four shots on goal. He also tallied 16 goals on 136 shots on net with the Ducks. Kapanen has had bad puck luck – his 8.8 shooting percentage would be a career low by a sizable margin – but he has three points in his last five games.

Jets vs. Coyotes: Mark Scheifele (C - $6,600), Nikolaj Ehlers (W - $6,200), Paul Stastny (W – $3,200)

The Jets host the former denizens of Winnipeg now down in the desert. Winnipeg has two potent lines now that the team has gotten healthy. Meanwhile, the Coyotes have a 3.56 GAA and have allowed 35.3 shots on net per contest. They also have the 31st-ranked penalty kill. Only Scheifele is on the top power-play unit, but all three of these guys tend to see time with the extra man.

Speaking of the power play, Scheifele has averaged 3:31 per game with the extra man and tallied 18 power-play points. This matchup is right up his alley. Ehlers has been stellar since returning from injury. In 12 games he has 12 points, and he's also put 45 shots on net. Stastny has cooled down a bit after a hot stretch, but going back to that stretch he has 10 points in his last 14 games. The veteran has also put 32 shots on goal in that time.

DEFENSE

Devon Toews, COL at MIN ($5,400): Toews' scoring has slowed down a bit, but he has 46 points in 54 games. Additionally, even though he only has one point in his last seven games, he has 20 shots on goal and eight blocked shots in that time. As I noted, the Wild are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Cam Talbot will likely be in net, and while he's played better recently, he has a .910 save percentage this season.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. ARI ($4,700): Morrissey has been shooting more than many forwards on the Jets. He has 60 shots on goal in his last 16 games. The 26-year-old also has four goals in his last six contests. As I just mentioned, the Coyotes have a 3.56 GAA and have allowed 35.3 shots on net per game. Both are bottom five in the NHL.

