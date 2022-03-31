FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Thursday's slate features nine games with three teams – Kings, Jets and Sharks – playing the second half of a back-to-back. They will be very tough matchups with all three teams facing Cup contenders, but the Jets face the additional challenge of having to deal with COVID-19 protocols. Top sniper Kyle Connor and top-four defenseman Nate Schmidt tested positive Wednesday, which means they'll will miss tonight's game against the Maple Leafs.

GOALIES

Erik Kallgren, TOR vs. WPG ($8,200): Kallgren should draw the start after Petr Mrazek left Tuesday's game with a groin injury, and ended up winning the game with 23 saves on 26 shots. The Jets will be without key players in their lineup and will be playing the second half of a back-to-back. These all work in favor of Kallgren, who will also have one of the league's best offenses to provide goal support.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. LA ($7,900): Markstrom allowed just two goals against the Avs in his previous start and faces a Kings team that has won only three times in regulation over their past 10 games.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at ANH ($7,500): Oettinger gets a chance to make it two-for-two against the Ducks after making 26 saves in a 3-2 win in their previous matchup on Tuesday. Both Oettinger and Scott Wedgewood would be good choices against the flailing Ducks, who are looking to avoid their 11th straight loss.

VALUE PLAYS

Paul Stastny, WPG at TOR ($4,500): With Connor unavailable, Stastny played on the top line with Nikolaj Ehlers on the opposite side and Mark Scheifele in the middle. He responded with an assist, his second helper in two games, and looks like he'll remain on the top line.

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. MTL ($4,200): Jarvis' ice time remains sparse, but he's got four two-point efforts in his past seven games, and the Habs are one of the league's most generous opponents allowing 3.76 GF/GP, the second-highest average in the league. Jarvis will line up on the top line next to Sebastian Aho but don't expect him to get first-line minutes.

Alex Newhook, COL vs. SJ ($4,000): Newhook has gone 10 games without a point and he has a good chance of snapping his drought against the Sharks, who are playing the second half of a back-to-back and allowed five goals against the Coyotes on Wednesday. Newhook is slated to play on the second line in Nathan MacKinnon's absence.

Taylor Raddysh, CHI at FLA ($3,600): With another assist in his last game, Raddysh now has five points in six games with the Hawks. While a matchup against the Panthers seems daunting, they're missing their top defenseman and don't seem to mind trading scoring chances with their opponents. The Hawks have a few talented offensive playmakers of their own, and it should be a high-scoring game.

LINE STACKS

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets

Brock Nelson (C - $6,800), Anthony Beauvillier (W - $4,700), Anders Lee ($5,600)

Nelson is working on a five-game point streak and the Isles' top line has been excellent, combining for five points in their previous matchup against the Jackets. The Isles are at home this time in their home-and-home series, which means Barry Trotz has the advantage in dictating the matchups.

Avalanche vs. Sharks

Nazem Kadri (C - $8,500), Mikko Rantanen (W - $8,700), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $6,700)

Kadri continues to play on the top line in MacKinnon's absence and the trio was very good against the Flames. Nichushkin scored two points, Rantanen extended his point streak to three games and Kadri poured six shots on goal. They managed just two goals against the Flames, and they should be able to pot more against the Sharks, who are not expected to start James Reimer are consecutive nights.

DEFENSEMEN

Charlie McAvoy, BOS vs. NJ ($6,500): McAvoy has two assists in each of his past two games and he has a good chance to extend his point streak against the Devils, who have allowed at least three goals in six of their past seven games. McAvoy represents good value among the elite tier of defensemen.

Timothy Liljegren, TOR vs. WPG ($4,300): Both Justin Holl and Ilya Lyubushkin left Tuesday's game against the Bruins, which paved the way for Liljegren to play 20 minutes. Their status for Thursday's game is uncertain, and if they don't dress, look for Liljegren to play a big role once again as their only healthy right-side defenseman at even strength and on the second power play unit.

