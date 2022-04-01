FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's a seven-game slate for Friday with the Blues and Lightning playing the first half of their back-to-back while the Ducks, Islanders and Blackhawks are finishing theirs. The Lightning, Senators and Predators should be the most well-rested having last played Tuesday. The marquee matchup will be the Blues at Oilers, with both teams in the midst of a playoff race and the season series split at 1-1.

GOALIES

Robin Lehner, VGK at SEA ($7,800): After operating as backup last time out, Lehner should return to the crease for the second straight game against the Kraken. The Golden Knights won 3-0 on Wednesday, and there's little reason to think the results will be any different tonight. Lehner may be rusty having last played Mar. 8, but Seattle's 11-19-3 at home with the third-lowest goals in the Western Conference.

Anton Forsberg, OTT at DET ($7,000): Forsberg has lost two straight, but has been one of the Sens' most consistent players this season keeping opponents to three goals or fewer in six straight starts despite facing a barrage of shots behind a porous defense. Given the Red Wings' issues in their own zone, Ottawa should have enough firepower to provide solid goal support.

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. ANH ($6,700): Vejmelka was brilliant in his last appearances with 39 saves against the Sharks, so the Ducks should pose an easier challenge. The Ducks are playing the second half of their back-to-back and have been thoroughly outplayed since the calendar flipped to 2022 having lost 11 straight.

VALUE PLAYS

Andrew Copp, NYR vs. NYI ($5,100): Copp now centers the second line with Ryan Strome injured, even though he's listed as a winger. The versatile forward is working on a six-game point streak and will have top playmaker Artemi Panarin on the wing. The Rangers should have an easier time scoring goals than usual as the Isles will either start Semyon Varlamov again after facing Columbus on Thursday or it'll be third-stringer Cory Schneider, who hasn't seen action since 2020.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK at SEA ($4,800): Stephenson continues to operate in a wide variety of roles for Vegas, this time playing right wing on the top line opposite Evgenii Dadonov with Jack Eichel (NOTE: Stephenson is listed as a center). He was held without a point in the last game against the Kraken to snap a brief multi-point streak, but his usage remains very high averaging a career-high 19:18 TOI.

Barrett Hayton, ARI vs. ANH ($4,100): Hayton snapped a six-game goal drought against the Sharks on Wednesday and could be in line for a much larger role. A season-ending injury to Clayton Keller has left a void on their top line, and the Coyotes may elect to stack their line by moving Nick Schmaltz to the wing and bumping Hayton into the No. 1 role.

LINE STACKS

Senators at Red Wings

Josh Norris (C - $6,600), Brady Tkachuk (W - $6,900), Drake Batherson (W - $6,500)

The Wings will be picked apart by this line if their defense and goaltending don't improve. Prior to Batherson's injury, this was one of the league's most talented and skilled units. In just his second game since returning, he logged 21 minutes with five shots against the Preds. Norris is on a three-game point streak and Tkachuk has tallied three goals in three.

DEFENSEMEN

Roman Josi, NSH at BUF ($7,100): Josi's 13-game point streak was halted against the Sens, but that was clearly an anomaly and definitely not the start of a slump. The Sabres will be fired up by beloved announcer Rick Jeanneret's banner-raising ceremony, but it won't change the talent level of their defense and goaltending. With few elite blueliners available, Josi's a worthwhile play as his production is equivalent to any first-line forward.

Shea Theodore, VGK at SEA ($5,500): It's a very favorable matchup for the Kraken and Theodore can extend his point run to three games. If the Golden Knights are dominant like they were Wednesday, his ice time may be cut back. But no matter what happens, Theodore should remain their top power-play quarterback and the Kraken rank fourth-worst on the PK.

