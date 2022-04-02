FanDuel NHL: Saturday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We've dipped our toe into the new month (and survived April Fool's Day), so let's dive into Saturday's NHL action. There are two afternoon games including a Penguins-Avalanche matchup that could be a Stanley Cup preview, but I'm focused on the seven evening matchups. Here are my recommendations for those starting at 7 p.m. ET or later.

SLATE PREVIEW

Two of the bottom-three teams in GAA - Montreal and Columbus - will be in action. However, the Canadiens are facing a Lightning squad on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Blues are also on consecutive nights, and will be on the road.

GOALIE

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. STL ($7,700): The Blues may boast a top-five offense, but they also played Friday. And Markstrom has operated as a top-five goalie with a 2.15 GAA an .925 save percentage. The Flames have also only allowed 29.3 shots on net and maintain a top-five penalty kill.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at SAN ($7,500): Taking over as the top goalie for the Stars this season, Oettinger has posted a 2.47 GAA and .916 save percentage. He's also been better on the road with 2.11 and .933 marks. As for the Sharks, they've averaged 2.61 goals and 29.2 shots on net per game.

VALUE PLAYS

Matthew Tkachuk, CGY vs. STL ($8,200): Tkachuk has notched 83 points and has registered multi-scoring performances in six of his last 10 games. He's also fired 214 shots on net this year. The Blues are on the second leg of a back-to-back, and Jordan Binnington got chased after 13:30. If Ville Husso is in net, he'll essentially be making consecutive starts.

Alex Killorn, TAM vs. MON ($5,800): Though the Lightning are playing the second consecutive night, this is still a favorable matchup with the Canadiens struggling with a 3.76 GAA while giving up 34.5 shots on net per game. Killorn has produced 51 points and has potted a goal in two of his last three outings.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Bruins vs. Blue Jackets: Erik Haula (C - $4,200), David Pastrnak (W - $8,700), Taylor Hall (W - $5,800)

Columbus has allowed 35.3 shots on net per game. That's second highest in the NHL. Unsurprisingly, their GAA is a league-third-worst 3.72. When the Bruins broke up their beloved top line by moving Pastrnak down to the second unit, it felt like it would be short-lived. However, it has proven to jolt the Bruins' offense, and now we can benefit from this stack.

Haula has been feast or famine recording six games with eight points, then going scoreless over six, and now eight in his last five. The important thing is that he's currently hot. He's also got Pastrnak on his wing, who's on fire with 10 points from four games with 38 goals on 295 shots overall. Hall is riding a four-game point streak, and that includes three in a row with a goal. That's a bit of a surprise from him considering he's produced more playmaking this season with 35 assists.

Kings at Jets: Anze Kopitar (C - $5,900), Adrian Kempe (W - $6,000), Alex Iafallo (W - $4,900)

The Jets have kept their goalies fairly busy having given up 32.8 shots on net per game. Connor Hellebuyck hasn't always been up to that recently a 3.14 GAA and .909 save percentage over his last 18 appearances. The Jets also carry the 28th-ranked penalty kill, so I grabbed the Kings' first line as all three participate on the first power-play unit.

Kopitar has been dishing out assists with 40 while averaging 3:16 with the extra man and notching 19 power-play points. After a dry spell, Kempe has posted seven points in his last eight. He's also averaged 2:50 while up a man to go with 12 PPPs. Iafallo hasn't been as successful on the power play, but he's still averaged 2:40 there. He's also managed three points in six outings.

DEFENSE

Morgan Rielly, TOR at PHI ($6,300): Rielly has registered six points in his last three games, giving him 55 this season. He's also put 180 shots on net and tallied 21 power-play points. The Flyers have struggled to a 3.48 GAA and have also allowed an average of 34.1 shots on net.

David Savard, MON at TAM ($4,500): Jeff Petry went out right after Savard returned to the lineup, and the latter has looked quite good since averaging 21:25 while notching four points. The Lightning are on a back-to-back and Brian Elliott is dealing with an illness, so it's possible we might see Tampa's third-string goalie.

