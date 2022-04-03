Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

Sunday is often a day for afternoon hockey, but there's a lot of evening action tonight with six games. Here are some players to target, and to avoid, for your DFS lineups.

GOALIE

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. PHI ($36): I could easily see Alexandar Georgiev getting the start as Shesterkin seems to be slipping after taking on the biggest workload of his career, or maybe Shesterkin will indeed be in net because this is the kind of matchup that could get him right. The Flyers rank 30th in goals per game and will also be on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. VGK ($30): Demko enters with a .916 save percentage, but this is a tougher matchup than you might think. The Golden Knights have averaged 3.14 goals, which is barely above average, but they've also directed 34.0 shots on net per game. They also didn't have Jack Eichel for most of the season.

CENTER

Nick Schmaltz, ARI at CHI ($20): I'm going to note Schmaltz has produced 10 points over his last 12 games, because he tallied 11 over two appearances immediately before and that would skew perception. With Marc-Andre Fleury in Minnesota, Kevin Lankinen is now Chicago's top goalie for and he's struggled to a 3.66 GAA and .887 save percentage.

CENTER TO AVOID

Bo Horvat, VAN vs. VGK ($18): Horvat will likely be back from the non-COVID illness that caused him to leave Vancouver's last game Wednesday. This is not a great matchup even for a fully-healthy player, as Logan Thompson has seemingly found his footing with a 2.13 GAA and .934 save percentage from his last eight games.

WING

Dylan Strome, CHI vs. ARI ($26): Strome gets to center a line (Yahoo has him listed as a winger for DFS purposes) with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, which is a great place to be. He's also been on fire with a point in 13 of his last 15 outings. The Coyotes come in with a 3.57 GAA and have allowed 35.6 shots on net, the latter the highest mark in the NHL.

Frank Vatrano, NYR vs. PHI ($17): Vatrano has been slotted onto New York's first line, and so far it's working out with five goals and an assist through nine games. The Flyers are on the road for the second of consecutive nighs. That's not ideal for a team with a 3.51 GAA that's allowed 34.0 shots on net per game.

WINGS TO AVOID

Mats Zuccarello, MIN at WAS ($22): Zuccarello is enjoying a stellar season on Minnesota's top unit, but he's away from home for the second leg of a back-to-back. The Capitals have only allowed 29.3 shots on net, and I'm also assuming Vitek Vanecek with his 2.56 GAA and .914 save percentage will be in net.

Cam Atkinson, PHI at NYR ($17): I recommended Atkinson as a start Saturday when he was home against Toronto. But on Sunday, he'll be on the road playing his second game in as many nights. Slightly-sloppy play recently aside, Shesterkin has still posted a 2.13 GAA and .934 save percentage.

DEFENSE

Seth Jones, CHI vs. ARI ($20): Jones has been exactly what the Blackhawks wanted. He's averaged 26:05 in ice time and 3:24 with the extra man, both career highs. Jones has also racked up 46 points and 161 shots on goal. The Coyotes have allowed the most shots on net per game in the league, and Karel Vejmelka maintains a 3.44 GAA and .904 save percentage.

Jamie Drysdale, ANA vs. EDM ($11): After some trades, the Ducks have basically ceded a key role on their defense to Drysdale. He's shown his upside in his last appearance with 3:39 on the power play along with an assist, seven shots on goal, and four blocked shots. Drysdale has notched 28 points on the year, including 11 with the extra man. The Oilers rack up plenty of goals, but they also carry a bottom-10 GAA at 3.25.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Jared Spurgeon, MIN at WAS ($19): Spurgeon represents Minnesota's best offensive blueline option, but he's not a massive offensive force with only put 89 shots on net. As I noted, the Capitals have only given up 29.3 shots on goal per game. It's quite possible Spurgeon doesn't manage a single shot on goal, especially on the second day of a back-to-back.

Shea Theodore, VGK at VAN ($17): The Canucks' main problem is that they've struggled to a bottom-five penalty kill. Theodore may not be primed to take advantage of that with only one PPP over his last 29 games. And even with the team's struggles defending the power play, Demko still has a 2.68 GAA and .916 save percentage, so clearly he's doing something right at even strength.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.