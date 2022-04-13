DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Wednesday's NHL slate consists of three games after 7:00 p.m. EDT. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

There was originally supposed to be a fourth game on the docket Wednesday, but a blizzard in Winnipeg has postponed the Kraken-Jets game. All three of the remaining matchups have some nice fantasy appeal, though. The Avalanche (vs. Los Angeles) and Rangers (in Philadelphia) are both heavily favored, while the Blue Jackets are modest home favorites against Montreal in what's expected to be the night's highest-scoring game (over/under: 6.5 goals)

GOALIES

Darcy Kuemper, COL vs. LA ($8,000): Whether it's Kuemper or Pavel Francouz, Colorado's goalie of choice should find success behind the stout Avalanche defense against a Kings team that's playing its second game in as many nights. Los Angeles just beat lowly Chicago 5-2 on Tuesday, but prior to that, the Kings had dropped three straight in regulation, while the Avs currently have a six-game winning streak going.

Alexandar Georgiev, NYR at PHI ($7,900): It's been a tough season for Georgiev, but he's found his groove down the stretch, winning each of his last five starts. He should get the nod after Igor Shesterkin started Tuesday night, and Georgiev has a great opportunity to extend his winning streak against an underwhelming Flyers team that's averaging 2.59 goals per game.

Elvis Merzlikins, CLS vs. MON ($7,700): Merzlikins has been hit-or-miss recently, but those willing to stomach his low floor behind the porous Columbus defense could benefit from his high ceiling against a Canadiens team that has trouble scoring. Montreal's average of 2.59 goals per game is tied with Philadelphia for fourth-fewest in the league.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Roslovic, CLS vs. MON ($3,600): Roslovic had been quiet for a while but broke out of his slump with a hat trick and an assist in his last game. Columbus' top-line center capitalized on a favorable matchup against the league-worst Detroit defense in that one, and he'll be a low-risk, high-reward play against a Canadiens team that's allowing the second-most goals per game (3.79).

James van Riemsdyk, PHI vs. NYR ($3,100): Van Riemsdyk is just about the only Flyer who can walk away from Tuesday's 9-2 loss to Washington with his head held high, as he scored both Flyers goals in that game. That performance pushed JVR across the 20-goal threshold for the seventh time, and his net-front presence could cause issues for the inconsistent Georgiev, who struggles with rebound control at times.

Dustin Brown, LA at COL ($2,500): Brown delivered an inspired effort in his return from a month-long absence due to an upper-body injury, dishing two assists to go with five shots Tuesday night. The veteran winger still has some offensive juice left, making him worth a look at the minimal $2,500 valuation despite the tough matchup in Colorado.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Rangers at Flyers

Mika Zibanejad (C - $7,000), Chris Kreider (W - $7,300), Frank Vatrano (W - $3,800)

Zibanejad usually plays his best hockey against the Flyers, Kreider has been unstoppable all season and Vatrano has blended in seamlessly on this line, making this a nice combination to build around against a Flyers team that's allowing 3.58 goals per game after Tuesday's 9-2 loss to the Capitals. In 11 meetings with Philadelphia since the start of last season, Zibanejad has a 9-12-21 line. Kreider became the fourth player in Rangers history to pot 50 goals in one season with his tally Tuesday night, and he has a 4-2-6 line during his current four-game point streak. Vatrano had an assist, five shots and hit the post Tuesday against Carolina, giving him an active three-game point streak and a 5-4-9 line in his last 10.

Avalanche vs. Kings

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $8,900), Mikko Rantanen (W - $7,400), Andre Burakovsky (W - $4,500)

On a night with so few alternatives, if Colorado's top players produce up to their capabilities, there may be no way to replicate that production elsewhere. Rantanen's 35-51-86 line in 69 games leads the Avs in both goals and points, while MacKinnon's 26-51-77 line in just 56 appearances has him seventh league-wide with a rate of 1.38 points per game. Burakovsky has unsurprisingly been productive since being moved up to this line, chipping in a 2-4-6 output over his last five games. Meanwhile, the Kings will face a dilemma in net, as they'll either have to trot out Jonathan Quick for the second time in as many nights or turn to Cal Petersen, who's allowed nine goals while losing each of his last two starts in regulation.

Canadiens at Blue Jackets

Nick Suzuki (C - $5,800), Cole Caufield (W - $5,000), Rem Pitlick (W - $3,600)

Montreal's top line offers nice bang for the buck in a clash between two of the league's three worst defensive teams. Both Suzuki and Caufield have been much better lately after slow starts. Suzuki has 27 points in his last 24 games, while Caufield has 30 in his last 28. The affordable Pitlick is worth a flier as long as he stays on this line against a Columbus team that's surrendering 3.71 goals per game.

DEFENSEMEN

Zach Werenski, CLS vs. MON ($7,300): This slate features three of the league's most productive blueliners in Werenski, Cale Makar and Adam Fox. Given his favorable matchup against Montreal and Columbus' lack of alternatives to help carry the offense, Werenski stands out as the player to build around out of those three. It doesn't hurt that he's coming off a three-assist, six-shot, five-block stat sheet stuffer of a game.

Devon Toews, COL vs. LA ($5,900): Sharing a uniform with Makar keeps Toews under the radar, but he's an excellent defenseman in his own right. Toews' 54 points in 61 games have him ranked seventh among blueliners with at least five games played at 0.89 points per game, and he's showing no signs of slowing down, with eight points in his last seven appearances.

Jeff Petry, MON at CLS ($4,600): Petry's involvement at both ends gives him a high floor, while facing a Blue Jackets team that's giving up 3.71 goals per game raises his ceiling. He has a two-game assist streak going and blocked three shots in each of those games, giving Petry at least three blocked shots in eight of his last nine games. Petry has added multiple shots on goal in all but two of those games.

K'Andre Miller, NYR at PHI ($2,500): Miller has focused primarily on defense thus far in his young career, but he's starting to show more and more flashes of potential offensively. In Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes, Miller crashed the net for the game's first goal, then made a highlight reel move that included putting the puck through the defender's legs, only to be denied by the post once he got in close. He's got a mini two-game point streak going and is worth a look against the lowly Flyers if you need to fill a spot on the blue line for cheap.

