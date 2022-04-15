Yahoo DFS Hockey: Friday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

With just two games on the NHL docket Friday, DFS options are far more limited than most days. Here are some recommendations for building your Yahoo lineup…

GOALIE

Semyon Varlamov, NYI at MON ($32): By process of elimination, I am going with a goalie that will be behind a team on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Jets and the Panthers feels like a high-scoring game to me. Montreal's top healthy goalie is Sam Montembeault. Varlamov at least gets to face a team that has only averaged 2.57 goals and 29.4 shots on net per contest. That's the best you are going to get Friday.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA vs. WPG ($29): "Bob" is 35-6-3 this season, but you can thank Florida's league-best offense for that. The Russian goalie has posted a 2.70 GAA and .911 save percentage. Winnipeg isn't a slouch offensively, and it keeps opposing goalies busy. It's averaged 3.08 goals and 32.5 shots on net per game.

CENTER

Nick Suzuki, MON vs. NYI ($18): Suzuki has a four-game point streak, which has lifted him to 56 points in 74 games. The Islanders are also on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back as well. Varlamov is the best option of the four goaltending situations, but the matchup is far from insurmountable.

CENTER TO AVOID

Mathew Barzal, NYI at MON ($14): It's a tricky day for picking players to avoid. I don't dislike any of these matchups, all things considered. Barzal does only have two points in his last six games, though, and has even been moved down to the third line recently. It's not the best time to opt for Barzal.

WING

Nikolaj Ehlers, WPG at FLA ($26): Ehlers is torching seemingly every team he faces recently. He's notched at least one point in 14 of his last 16 outings. In that time he's also potted 11 goals on 70 shots on net. Bobrovsky's last few games have been iffy, as since returning from an absence he has a 3.58 GAA in seven games.

Anthony Duclair, FLA vs. WPG ($20): Duclair has his first 30-goal season, and over his last 16 games he has seven goals on 46 shots on net. He's also averaged 2:51 per game with the extra man in that time. This is notable, as the Jets have the 29th-ranked penalty kill.

WINGS TO AVOID

Anders Lee, NYI at MON ($18): With these avoidance recommendations, I'm playing a big of a game of "Who's cold?" Lee qualifies, as he just scored his first goal in 10 games. He's on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back, which won't help him.

Josh Anderson, MON vs. NYI ($12): Anderson may be on Montreal's top line, and he may have 18 goals in 61 games, but he also only has 10 assists. He also only has four points in his last 18 contests. The Islanders may be on a back-to-back, but they are in the top five in team GAA.

DEFENSE

MacKenzie Weegar, FLA vs. WPG ($22): The Panthers have needed Weegar to step up with Aaron Ekblad out, and he's done it. Over his last 13 games he's averaged 24:38 in ice time and tallied six points and 31 shots on net. The Jets are middling in GAA, but they owe that to their goaltending, as they've allowed 32.9 shots on goal per game.

Noah Dobson, NYI at MON ($17): The Canadiens have a 3.81 GAA, have allowed 34.6 shots on net per game, and rank 28th on the penalty kill. I had to get an Islander into the mix, and I'm going with Dobson. He has 41 points and 176 shots on net in 71 games. This year he's also turned himself into a weapon on the power play, tallying 17 points with the extra man.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

Jeff Petry, MON vs. NYI ($15): Petry has had a baffling season. He only has 18 points, and only one with the extra man. He's basically had one good month this year when he had 10 points in 13 games. He has two points in three games since returning from injury, but I don't want to go with him against the Islanders, who have a 2.69 GAA.

Neal Pionk, WPG at FLA ($14): Pionk used to provide some strong fantasy value thanks to his power-play performance, and he does have 11 power-play points this year. However, that mostly came early in the season. Over the last 18 games Pionk only has one point with the extra man, and as a result the Jets have stopped relying on him. In that time he's also only averaged 1:07 in power-play time.

