Yahoo DFS Hockey: Monday Picks

Monday's slate features six games starting at 8 p.m. EDT. Here are some player recommendations for your lineups...

GOALIE

Anton Forsberg, OTT at SEA ($34): Forsberg has a 2.78 GAA in spite of a .917 save percentage, mostly because his defense allows him to be peppered with shots. That's less of a concern in this matchup, though. The Kraken put a mere 28.8 shots on net per game, tied for second fewest in the NHL. They are also bottom-five in goals per contest.

GOALIE TO AVOID

Jake Oettinger, DAL at VAN ($31): Being on the road against the Canucks may not be as simple a task for Oettinger as you might imagine. Yes, the Canucks are 19th in goals per game, but they are 13th in shots on net per game. I'd try elsewhere Monday, just to be on the safe side.

CENTER

Chandler Stephenson, VGK vs. NJD ($18): Stephenson is back at center, and he's back on a line with Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. That's an advantageous place to be. Especially at home against the Devils, who have a 3.64 GAA.

CENTER TO AVOID

Evgeny Kuznetsov, WAS at COL ($23): Kuznetsov gets to have Alex Ovechkin on his wing, which is also quite nice, but this matchup is nothing like facing the Devils at home. The Avalanche employ Darcy Kuemper in net, and Kuemper has a 2.41 GAA and .925 save percentage.

WING

Seth Jarvis, CAR at ARI ($16): Jarvis has had multiple points in six of his last 16 games. That's impressive for a rookie. Meanwhile, the Coyotes have somehow allowed at least five goals in each of their last six outings. They are absolutely leaking goals right now.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at CHI ($16): The Flames moved Mangiapane to the top line for a bit to try and get him back on track, and while he's back down on the second line it seems to have worked. He has a goal in two of his last three games – giving him 32 on the season – and he has six points in his last six contests. The Marc-Andre Fleury trade left Kevin Lankinen as Chicago's top goalie, and he has a 3.68 GAA and .887 save percentage.

WINGS TO AVOID

Patrick Kane, CHI vs. CGY ($28): This is a lot of salary to pay for Kane in this matchup. Jacob Markstrom has a 2.22 GAA and .923 save percentage, and the Flames have the fifth-ranked penalty kill. Kane has relied on the power play for 30 of his 88 points this season.

Jesper Bratt, NJD at VGK ($22): Robin Lehner is away from the Golden Knights due to a personal matter but, from a hockey perspective, it doesn't hurt the team at all. Over his last 10 games Logan Thompson has a 2.20 GAA and .933 save percentage. With Jack Hughes out for the season Bratt's center is now Dawson Mercer, a fine player but a step down to be sure.

DEFENSE

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. NJD ($20): Pietrangelo has started 56.6 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, highest among Vegas defensemen. That's helped him put 212 shots on net in 74 games, but he's also active on the defensive end with 152 blocked shots. As I noted, the Devils have a 3.64 GAA.

Jaccob Slavin, CAR at ARI ($17): Slavin has set a personal high with 39 points, thanks largely to 36 assists. He's also put 153 shots on goal in 74 games, one off his career best. The Coyotes have a 3.77 GAA, and have also allowed a whopping 35.4 shots on net per contest.

DEFENSE TO AVOID

John Carlson, WAS at COL ($25): Carlson has the second-highest salary of any defenseman Monday, and I just don't see him providing that kind of value in this matchup. Kuemper has been fantastic since the new year. In 33 games in 2022 he has a 2.21 GAA and .934 save percentage.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL at VAN ($18): Heiskanen has had some bad puck luck (2.9 shooting percentage), but even so he doesn't have a goal since December 20. He also only has nine power-play points this year. The Canucks have a bottom-five penalty kill, but even so Thatcher Demko has a 2.64 GAA and .918 save percentage. At even strength, it's much tougher to score on him.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.