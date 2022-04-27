The Goalie Report: Risers & Fallers

Ingram has been excellent in the AHL this season, and in two appearances with the Preds this season beat Minnesota with just two goals allowed on 35 shots and lost to Edmonton with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combining for five points. He had been a highly touted prospect and offers substantially more upside than Rittich, and if he draws the Arizona matchup, he could be a low-key but high-upside streaming option. As of Tuesday, Ingram has yet to be called up and the Preds will have to make a roster move should Saros be unavailable.

Even before Juuse Saros ' injury Tuesday against the Flames, there was a good chance that backup David Rittich would've appeared in one of their final two games, a back-to-back in Colorado and Arizona. He's now assured to start one of those games, but his fantasy value tanked when he came in relief and allowed the game-tying goal on the first shot he faced and then lost in overtime. Maybe he can recoup some value against Arizona, but it's more likely he faces Colorado instead, and leave the easier matchup to Ingram, who is their third option and also the only other Preds goalie to play this season.

Trending Up

Spencer Martin, Canucks (2-0-2, .953 Sv%, 1.69 GAA)

Thatcher Demko was a late scratch Tuesday against the Kraken and Martin was excellent, earning the win with two goals allowed on 32 shots and having faced eight power plays. The Canucks' playoff hopes were dashed Tuesday after the Stars' win, but they have two games remaining on the schedule. If Demko remains injured — he had looked fatigued and these are meaningless games now — look for Martin to get at least another start in their back-to-back on Thursday and Friday.

There's a chance Martin even starts both games, since fourth-string Arturs Silovs, and Martin's backup Tuesday, has played sparingly this season, appearing in just 10 games each in the AHL and ECHL. The Canucks were already convinced by Martin's performances to sign him to a two-year extension already, which would make him the projected backup next season, and they will want him to test him and get as many reps as he can. There are no real consequences for losing, and Martin's numbers are sparkling.

Joey Daccord, Kraken (0-4-0, .850 Sv%, 4.30 GAA)

Daccord was on the losing end in his matchup against the Canucks and Spencer Martin, though he was the surprise starter after Philipp Grubauer was made a healthy scratch and Chris Driedger served as the backup. Daccord had backstopped the Charlotte Checkers to the Atlantic Division title in the AHL, and with a break in their schedule, was likely called up by the Kraken to see him play against NHL competition. Note there are three games remaining, all relatively meaningless, and the Kraken are carrying three goalies. The likely plan is to give each of their three goalies a start to finish the season. Daccord's numbers have not been good, but neither have Grubauer nor Driedger's, but if Daccord starts again, hopefully against San Jose on Friday because they're the weakest opponent, he provides fantasy managers with an extra option to consider since the Kraken play a league-high four games this week.

Pyotr Kochetkov, Hurricanes (3-0-0, .902 Sv%, 2.42 GAA)

An injury to Antti Raanta pushed Kochetkov into the spotlight earlier than anticipated, but the rookie Russian handled it in stride and managed to help clinch the division title and maintain Carolina's five-game winning streak. The Canes have one game left, and if Antti Raanta, who dressed as the backup against the Rangers, isn't ready to go, look for Kochetkov to start. Given how well Kochetkov has performed, he's a good option for a streaming start Thursday against the Devils.

Honorable Mention: Linus Ullmark, Bruins; Jacob Markstrom, Flames; Jake Oettinger, Stars; Mike Smith, Oilers; Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers; Jonathan Quick, Kings; Cam Talbot, Wild; Filip Gustavsson, Senators; Casey DeSmith, Penguins; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning; Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs

Trending Down

Carey Price, Canadiens (0-4-0, .853 Sv%, 4.04 GAA)

Price's struggles aren't entirely surprising considering his long layoff and the team in front of him, but with potential blowout losses to the Rangers on Wednesday and the Panthers on Friday, the Habs' goalies don't have much fantasy value. Even if both teams rest their players in preparation for the playoffs, the Habs will still be at a distinct disadvantage.

Semyon Varlamov, Islanders (April totals: 1-4-0, .882 Sv%, 3.64 GAA)

The Isles finish their season with two back-to-back home games, and Varlamov will draw Washington or Tampa Bay. Neither are good matchups for Varlamov with the way he's been playing, and the Isles 0-2-0 against the Lightning this season with just two goals scored and 1-1-1 against the Caps, including a 4-1 loss on Tuesday. Varlamov had been quite good most of the season but has since faltered, and given the tough matchup is not a viable streamer.

John Gibson, Ducks (18-26-11, .904 Sv%, 3.21 GAA)

With Anthony Stolarz starting Tuesday and just one game left on the schedule, look for Gibson to start the season finale. Although the Stars will have probably clinched a playoff spot by then, it'll be a difficult matchup on the road, and Gibson is capping off a third consecutive disappointing season. He's a far cry from the goalie who once won the Jennings and was named an All-Star, and he's been barely playable all season.

Dishonorable Mention: Marc-Andre Fleury, Wild; David Rittich, Predators; Philipp Grubauer, Kraken