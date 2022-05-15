DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We've reached the final day of the first round of the NHL playoffs. There are two more Game 7s to be played. Who will be moving on to the second round? Here are my recommendations for your DFS lineups.

GOALIES

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. DAL ($8,400): Markstrom posted a 2.22 GAA and .922 save percentage during the regular season. In this series, he has an 1.52 GAA and .945 save percentage as well. Calgary is at home too, so I give that bit of an edge to Markstrom as well.

Jake Oettinger, DAL at CGY ($7,400): If you want to go with a goalie other than Markstrom, I'd go with Oettinger. Both of these goalies have been stellar in this series. The Dallas netminder has an 1.69 GAA and .954 save percentage. One of these goalies is almost definitely going to get a win. I think it will be the Flames, but Oettinger and the Stars could pull off an upset, and you can save a little salary with Oettinger.

VALUE PLAYS

Jeff Carter, PIT at NYR ($4,200): Most of the attention will be on Sidney Crosby and his health, but for DFS purposes I am looking to Carter. He has four points in his last four games, and seven goals and four assists in his last 16 outings. Igor Shesterkin is a Hart finalist, but he has a 3.82 GAA and .906 save percentage in this series. There are only four teams playing, so you aren't going to find a lot of great options.

Blake Coleman, CGY vs. DAL ($2,600): Coleman has started 65.2 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone, second highest on the Flames. He had an assist in Game 5 and put five shots on goal in Game 6. The Flames are at home, and if you are looking for true value with upside, Coleman is worth a shot.

LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Rangers vs. Penguins: Ryan Strome (C - $5,100), Artemi Panarin (W - $6,400), Andrew Copp (W - $5,300)

There has been some talk that Tristan Jarry may be able to return for this game. However, I am not willing to bet on that. I imagine we will see Louis Domingue in net again, and he has a career 3.04 GAA and .905 save percentage. In this series he has a 3.65 GAA and .898 save percentage. Domingue is a journeyman for a reason, and he's not a goalie I ever imagined seeing in a Game 7 on the road.

Strome has a point in five out of six games in this series. He's also put 26 shots on net against the Penguins over the last six outings. Panarin had 96 points in 75 games, including 37 with the extra man. He's added six points in this series as well. Copp had 18 points in 16 outings once he was traded to the Rangers. He also has a point in five out of six games in this series.

DEFENSE

Mike Matheson, PIT at NYR ($4,100): Matheson has gotten a ton of ice time in this series. He's averaged 22:40 over the last five games, and played over 38 minutes in Game 1, which went into triple overtime. That's helped him tally six points and 15 shots on net in this series. In a Game 7, pairing with Kris Letang could mean even more minutes than usual for Matheson.

Ryan Lindgren, NYR vs. PIT ($2,800): Lindgren missed a few games in this series, but he's returned and is skating with Adam Fox on the Rangers' top pairing. He has a point in both games since returning and has put six shots on net as well. As I noted, Domingue has a career 3.04 GAA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.