DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Friday's NHL slate begins at 7:00 p.m. EDT and features a pair of Game 2s. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the action and suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Both home teams are favorites to go up 2-0 after taking their respective series openers, but those two games couldn't have played out much more differently. The Hurricanes were on the verge of being shut out before sneaking in a late tying goal and topping the Rangers 2-1 in overtime, while the Flames outscored the Oilers 9-6 in a game that featured almost zero defense. Given those results, it's not surprising to see the Rangers-Hurricanes over/under down at 5.5 goals while Oilers-Flames is at 6.5.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. NYR ($8,500): Raanta was the best player from either side in the series opener, helping keep the game close as the Rangers dominated the first two periods. When New York went into a shell for the third rather than keep attacking, Raanta ended up being rewarded for his efforts with a win, and he ultimately stopped 27 of 28 shots.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. EDM ($8,200): Markstrom had a 1.53 GAA and .943 save percentage in the first round against the Stars, so it was certainly surprising to see him give up six goals on 28 shots in Game 1, but Calgary still came away victorious. Expect both coaching staffs to focus on tightening up the defense in Game 2, which should lead to better goaltending performances.

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CAR ($7,500): Shesterkin looked to be largely back to his stellar regular-season self in the series opener, though he wasn't really tested until the third period and would like the overtime winner back. The Rangers played well in front of him defensively after often failing to do so in the first round against the Penguins, so the risk:reward ratio is in your favor with Shesterkin at just $7,500.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sebastian Aho, CAR vs. NYR ($5,800): Aho potted the tying goal late in Game 1 and also finished the night with four shots. Given his role as the Hurricanes' center on the first line and top power-play unit, Aho's a bargain at $5,800.

Andrew Copp, NYR at CAR ($5,000): Copp was quiet in the series opener against the Hurricanes, but he's unlikely to be kept down for long. He notched an 8-10-18 line in 16 regular-season appearances for the Rangers after coming over in a trade with Winnipeg, and Copp hasn't slowed down in the postseason, producing a 4-3-7 line through eight playoff games.

Zach Hyman, EDM at CGY ($4,200): Hyman generated plenty of chances in Game 7 against the Kings but wasn't rewarded for his efforts, failing to mark the scoresheet despite totaling seven shots. His luck turned around in Game 1 against Calgary, even if his team didn't get the result it was looking for, as Hyman scored twice on three shots. Finally out of the first round now that he's left Toronto, Hyman will be motivated to keep this playoff run going as long as possible.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY vs. EDM ($3,400): Mangiapane was among a number of Flames to post a gaudy stat line in Game 1, as he scored a goal on seven shots and added two assists. While the helpers were an unusual sight for the shoot-first winger, Mangiapane's a nightly threat to light the lamp. In 90 games between the regular season and playoffs, Mangiapane has scored 37 goals.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Flames vs. Oilers

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,400), Johnny Gaudreau (W - $6,700), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $6,100)

Calgary's top-line trio combined for eight points in the series opener, and all three of these players are more than capable of continuing to deliver multi-point performances. Gaudreau's three helpers in Game 1 gave him 11 points in eight postseason games following a 115-point regular season. Tkachuk's hat trick has the 104-point regular-season scorer sitting at 4-5-9 in the playoffs, and Lindholm has a 4-3-7 line after a goal and an assist in Game 1.

Oilers at Flames

Connor McDavid (C - $9,200), Leon Draisaitl (W - $7,100), Kailer Yamamoto (W - $2,900)

For as good as Calgary's first line was in Game 1, this trio actually outscored them, combining for nine points compared to eight for Lindholm, Gaudreau and Tkachuk. Unfortunately for the Oilers, Calgary's supporting cast had a much better game than Edmonton's. McDavid's four-point night in the series opener gave him a whopping 18 points through eight games this postseason. Draisaitl seems to be over the ankle injury that bothered him in the first round, and he has a 6-6-12 line in the playoffs after notching a goal and two assists Wednesday. Yamamoto chipped in a goal and an assist, and he'll continue to be a high-upside bargain play as long as he's skating on the top line.

Rangers at Hurricanes

Filip Chytil (C - $2,900), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $3,200), Kaapo Kakko (W - $2,700)

The so-called kids line has been arguably the Rangers' most consistent line all postseason, and it accounted for the team's lone goal in Game 1, as well as numerous other quality chances, making all three of its members quality bargain options. Chytil scored the Rangers' goal and was robbed by Raanta from almost the same spot later in the first period. Lafreniere set up the Chytil goal and later hit the crossbar. Dating back to the first round, the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft has a 2-3-5 line in his last six games. Kakko had two glorious chances to give New York a cushion in the third period before Carolina ultimately tied it. The Hurricanes' defender got away with a blatant hook on the first just as Kakko was making his move in front of the net, while the second miss was completely on Kakko – he shoveled the puck wide of a gaping net on his forehand with Raanta out of position.

DEFENSEMEN

Tony DeAngelo, CAR vs. NYR ($5,600): DeAngelo had a quiet Game 1, notably committing the turnover that led to New York's first goal, but he's still averaging a point per game this postseason. The former Ranger's tenure in New York didn't end amicably, so he'll be extra motivated to stick it to his former team throughout this series.

Rasmus Andersson, CGY vs. EDM ($4,400): Andersson was a key contributor in Game 1, matching Mangiapane's line with a goal and two assists. The steady Swede's up to 55 points in 90 games between the regular season and playoffs.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at CGY ($4,300): Not only did the Oilers' defense fail to slow down Calgary's forwards in Game 1, but the blueliners hardly contributed offensively, either. Bouchard's goal was the only point from an Edmonton defenseman in the 9-6 loss. Edmonton's 10th overall selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft has been a presence on the offensive end all year, notching a 1-5-6 line in eight playoff games following a 12-goal, 43-point regular season.

K'Andre Miller, NYR at CAR ($2,800): With fellow left defenseman Ryan Lindgren bouncing in and out of the lineup throughout the game as he plays through an injury, Miller has been tasked with picking up much of the slack on the left side, exceeding 25 minutes of ice time in each of the past three games. All that playing time leads to more opportunities to get a bounce here or there, and it doesn't take much to outperform a modest $2,800 valuation. Just look at Game 7 against the Penguins, when Miller threw the puck at the net in the second period and was rewarded with a goal that bounced in off a Pittsburgh skate.

