FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

It's do or die for the Flames, who face elimination despite winning the division title against their provincial rival Oilers. Connor McDavid has led the charge and Jacob Markstrom is slumping at the most inopportune time with a .850 save percentage in the series.

The Rangers have won two straight games but the Hurricanes have yet to lose at home in the playoffs, and if the Rangers hope to advance, they will need to win at least one game in Raleigh first. It has been a close battle with just 12 goals allowed by both goalies through four games.

GOALIES

Antti Raanta, CAR vs. NYR ($7,800): Why mess with a good thing? Until the Hurricanes lose at home, they are a good bet to win as the hosts. Rod Brind'Amour has done a good job with the matchup game and that's expected continue. It will give the Canes a chance to get better matchups for Sebastian Aho, who has been their few sources of goal support in this series. Frederik Andersen's return date has to be determined and despite the Game 3 loss, Raanta has been very good throughout the playoffs with a .931 Sv%.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY vs. EDM ($7,300): No question Markstrom is not playing to his usual standards, but the Flames should have an edge on home ice. It'll get the matchups they want against McDavid, and the Flames should also have enough depth and experience to push for another game. The Oilers should have this series in the bag, but how long it will take is a different story. Markstrom's current three-game losing streak is the longest of the season; he's not usually this bad for this long.

VALUE PLAYS

Martin Necas, CAR vs. NYR ($3,700): It's a low-scoring series but it's still staggering that Necas has yet to score a goal in the playoffs. His 5.59 5v5 xGF ranks fourth among Canes forwards, according to naturalstattrick.com, yet ranks 10th in actual 5v5 GF. If the Canes score goals, it's more likely to be on home ice.

LINE STACKS

Oilers at Flames

Connor McDavid (C - $10,200), Leon Draisaitl (C - $10,100), Evander Kane (W - $7,800)

No other line comes close to McDavid's production, which will make this line stack very popular, especially with Markstrom struggling so much. McDavid alone is basically scoring at the rate of two first-line forwards.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers

Sebastian Aho (C - $6,900), Seth Jarvis (C - $4,000), Teuvo Teravainen (W - $5,200)

Note Jarvis is a center even though he plays on the right wing on this line, and despite playing significant minutes, most of them with Aho, he has only mustered an assist. However, Teravainen has been excellent since joining this line and Aho leads the team with four points.

DEFENSEMEN

Jaccob Slavin, CAR vs. NYR ($4,700): Slavin has been unusually unlucky with zero points so far even though he plays a lot of minutes and has put 10 shots on goal. Beating Igor Shesterkin is very difficult, but the Canes offense will have to wake up at some point and Slavin should play a big role in that. Tony DeAngelo ($5,500) certainly has more offensive potential but seems more preoccupied with Ryan Reaves than scoring goals.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at CGY ($4,600): It's evident this is a high-scoring series and will continue to be. Barrie is an unreliable option but he still plays a big role on the power play and remains arguably their best defenseman at moving the puck up the ice. He's played over 20 minutes in the past two games, registering an assist and six shots.

