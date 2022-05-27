FanDuel NHL: Friday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

The Avalanche get another chance to close out the series and advance after failing to do so on Wednesday. Despite holding a two-goal lead heading into the third period, the Avs allowed three goals with shoddy defensive play before Tyler Bozak potted the overtime winner. Though Game 6 moves back to St. Louis, Colorado has yet to lose on the road in the playoffs going 4-0 with a 5.75 GF/GP.

GOALIES

No goalies are available in showdown formats.

VALUE PLAYS

Brandon Saad, STL vs. COL ($7,000): Saad has scored only two points this series, but he's been a fixture on the top trio with Ryan O'Reilly and David Perron and has managed to put at least two shots on net every game. Though the Blues draw a tough matchup against Nathan MacKinnon, it's been a very even battle so far with no line being relied upon more or receiving more even-strength minutes than this one.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at STL ($8,500): Lehkonen's not really known for his offense, but he can be a decent complementary piece because he retrieves pucks and offers enough speed to at least keep up with MacKinnon. He's been moved up to the lead group with Andre Burakovsky struggling all postseason in a top-six role and notched an assist in Game 5 while playing at least 18 minutes for the second straight outing.

LINE STACKS

Nazem Kadri (C - $13,500), Mikko Rantanen (W - $12,000), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $10,000)

The last time Kadri was in St. Louis, he managed a hat-trick. Rantanen has found the scoresheet in every game this series while Nichushkin has pitched in with four points. The big upside is that this stack is more reasonable than the Avs' first line, which will surely see a lot of O'Reilly and the harder matchups as the Blues get last change on home ice. Colorado is averaging over five goals on the road, and it's unlikely all of them will come from their top unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Bowen Byram, COL at STL ($7,500): Byram has seen a little more ice time with Samuel Girard out for the season and has registered four assists and seven shots from the last two games. He's an offense-first defenseman and a good option behind Cale Makar and Devon Toews. And despite logging fewer minutes, Byram has always managed to put at least one shot on goal in every playoff appearance.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.