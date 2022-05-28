Yahoo DFS Hockey: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

We're down to the final series in the second round of the NHL playoffs. Carolina and New York are still playing, and Game 6 is taking place Saturday. That means we could still get a Game 7! For that to happen, the Rangers will need to win this one at home. For DFS purposes, you have a salary of $120 to spend on five players. One is your Superstar, and they provide you 1.5 times the points. Who should you pick for your lineup in possibly the last game of this round? Here are my recommendations.

SUPERSTAR

Mika Zibanejad, NYR vs. CAR ($29): Igor Shesterkin is going to win the Vezina. On the other hand, the Hurricanes ranked first in GAA, shots on net allowed per game, and penalty-kill percentage. On paper, this is a difficult matchup for both teams, and at times that has been the case. Zibanejad, though, has been stellar recently. He has a goal in each of his last three games, and he's tallied 15 points in 12 playoff games.

FLEX

Sebastian Aho, CAR at NYR ($26): Aho has two goals and two assists in this series. That comes after he led the Hurricanes with 81 points in 79 games during the regular season. He also averaged 2:58 per game with the extra man and had 28 power-play points.

Adam Fox, NYR vs. CAR ($26): Fox has shown no fear of the Hurricanes' penalty kill. He has a power-play point in each of his last three games. The only two games this postseason in which Fox hasn't had a point were Games 1 and 2 of this series, and those were road games. At home, he's gotten on the scoresheet every single time.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR at NYR ($21): Teravainen got moved up to the first line for the Hurricanes. He also has a goal in each of his last two games. Over his last 15 games he has 14 points, and he's also put 40 shots on net.

Jacob Trouba, NYR vs. CAR ($18): Trouba doesn't produce like Fox, but he averaged 22:25 in ice time during the regular season and is up to 25:23 in this playoffs. During the season he had 204 shots on net and 177 blocked shots. Trouba is active on the blue line, and he fits in nicely as a final piece of this lineup salary-wise.

