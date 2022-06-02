FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

Game 1 will be difficult to top after a controversial non-offside call and 14 goals, but Game 2 is tracking to be the same given the star power on both teams. Connor McDavid scored three points and Nathan MacKinnon scored two, and all four goaltenders have already made an appearance. With Mike Smith's save percentage dipping in each subsequent series and Darcy Kuemper's status for Game 2 uncertain, this series could set the record for most goals scored. The record in the cap era is 57, which has happened twice, both times in a seven-game series (ie. 8.14 G/GP); in 2020, when the Stars knocked off the Avs, and in 2022 when the Rangers beat the Penguins.

GOALIES

Jay Woodcroft has hinted his goalie choice will be a game-time decision, but remember Mike Smith had a 37-save win in Game 2 against the Flames after getting pulled in Game 1. Kuemper's status will likely be a game-time decision, which means Pavel Francouz may get his second start of the playoffs and fourth appearance overall. He's 3-0 in the playoffs but has not had a save percentage higher than .903 in any of them.

VALUE PLAYS

J.T. Compher, COL vs. EDM ($7,500): Compher has two goals in back-to-back games and certainly has the hot hand. There's extra value added because Compher plays on both special teams, even if in a very small role, but he's been a fixture in their lineup on the third line and averages the seventh-most even-strength ice time among Avs forwards. He is playing with Alex Newhook and Andre Burakovsky, both of whom are struggling at the moment but certainly possess a lot of offensive upside.

Zach Hyman, EDM at COL ($9,500): There's some value in picking Hyman if he plays on the top line with Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. That had previously been Evander Kane's spot, but Jay Woodcroft mixed it up throughout. Hyman is a on a six-game goal streak and the Oilers might have an easier time scoring against backup Francouz.

LINE STACKS

Nathan MacKinnon (C - $16,000), Gabriel Landeskog (W - $12,000), Valeri Nichushkin (W - $9,500)

It'll be cheaper than stacking Hyman with McDavid and Draisaitl, and it's no sure thing they will outscore the Avs' top line. MacKinnon scored one less point than McDavid but generated more shot attempts at 5-on-5, 27 to 23, per naturalstattrick.com. Nichushkin is still in a slump but not for the lack of trying after registering four shots, and he should snap his drought sooner than later.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. EDM ($13,500): Showdown formats don't usually favor defensemen but Makar is definitely the exception, and on most nights should be the only defenseman picked. An offside call went his way and Makar finished with three points in Game 1, giving him six points in his past five games.

