Yahoo DFS Hockey: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Hockey series.

The Rangers have done something no team has done since 2019: beat the Lightning twice in a row in the playoffs. Can they possibly make it three straight? The series has moved to Tampa, and it has also shifted to the afternoon for with a 3 p.m. ET start time for Game 3. For DFS, you have $130 in salary to spend on five players. Don't forget, your Superstar provides you with 1.5 times the points! Here are my lineup recommendations.

SUPERSTAR

Nikita Kucherov, TAM vs. NYR ($34): Obviously, facing a likely Vezina-winning goalie in Igor Shesterkin isn't easy, though that didn't stop Kucherov in Game 2 where he picked up a goal and an assist. He's produced 17 points in 13 games after 69 in only 47 games during the regular season. Kucherov's a proven commodity, he'll be at home, and his team is in a must-win situation. I expect him to step up, as he usually does.

FLEX

Victor Hedman, TAM vs. NYR ($29): Hedman is one of the NHL's top blueline point producers and racked up 85 points (and 219 shots on net) during the regular season and has added 11 more in the postseason. The Lightning also rely on him on the power play, as he's averaged 3:35 with the extra man this year and has tallied 38 points during that situation. While New York did maintain the seventh-ranked penalty kill this year, that much power-play time for a player like Hedman can still pay off as it did in Game 2.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. NYR ($28): I don't think the Lightning are going to go from not losing back-to-back playoff games since 2019 to losing three in a row, much less with the third defeat coming at home. I fully expect Vasilevskiy to pick up the win, and to look good doing so. Over the entire campaign, the Russian goalie has recorded a 2.19 GAA and .924 save percentage at home.

Chris Kreider, NYR at TAM ($26): Kreider has roared into form recently, which isn't surprising. After all, he did score 52 goals and added 25 assists. Kreider's riding a four-game point streak, including two points in Game 2. He also notched 26 power-play goals and the Lightning's 11th-ranked penalty kill is impressive, but not necessarily that daunting.

Alex Killorn, TAM vs. NYR ($12): Killorn has been quiet this postseason, but I'm taking a chance on him at this salary. You never know when someone might get back in the swing of things. He did produce 25 goals and 34 assists during the regular season, and he's still on Tampa's second line where he currently skates with Steven Stamkos. If Killorn can channel his regular-season form, he'll be a steal.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.