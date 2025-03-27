NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

We have plenty of action ahead of us with 10 games on the docket. Here are my recommendations for your FanDuel lineup.

SLATE PREVIEW

Dallas and Edmonton are both playing in the second half of a back-to-back, which makes things a little tougher for those squads. The other 18 teams are going into tonight rested, but Utah HC and the Canadiens will also be playing Friday, which might influence their lineup decisions.

GOALIES

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL vs. UTA ($8,100): Vasilevskiy has been dominant in 2024-25 with a 34-19-3 record, 2.22 GAA and .919 save percentage in 56 outings. He's remained sharp down the stretch, posting a 4-1-0 record while saving 93 of 101 shots (.921 save percentage). Utah is tied for 21st in goals per game with 2.85.

Logan Thompson, WAS at MIN ($8,000): Thompson has thrived in his first campaign with the Capitals, posting a 31-4-6 record, 2.32 GAA and .917 save percentage in 41 outings. Meanwhile, the Wild's offense has been floundering, managing just 2.00 goals per game since the start of February. Kirill Kaprizov (lower body) is expected to remain out Thursday, and his absence is a big part of the reason the Wild haven't gotten much done with the puck lately.

Jordan Binnington, STL at NAS ($7,600): Binnington has won his past four starts while posting a 1.73 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He's also 9-2-0 with a 2.19 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 11 appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off, so maybe leading Team Canada to victory in that tournament has boosted his confidence. The Predators rank last in goals per game with 2.55, so this is a favorable matchup for him – especially after he stopped 31 of 32 shots en route to a 4-1 victory over Nashville on Sunday.

VALUE PLAYS

David Perron, OTT at DET ($4,800): I've kept going back to Perron lately because he's justified that repetition by providing six goals and nine points over his past 12 appearances. He was out of the lineup too often to help Ottawa through much of the campaign, but he's proved to be a big help for the Senators down the stretch.

Andre Burakovsky, SEA vs. EDM ($4,100): Burakovsky has done nicely lately, supplying a goal and four points over his past four outings. As long as he stays hot, he's a decent selection, given his low price point.

Andrew Mangiapane, WAS at MIN ($4,100): Mangiapane hasn't come close to matching his 35-goal showing in 2021-22, but the 28-year-old has his moments. He's found the back of the net in each of his past three games, bringing him up to 14 markers on the season. Although he's only a situational option, Mangiapane might be worth taking a chance on while he's hot if you need a cheaper option to balance out some bigger picks.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Blues at Predators

Brayden Schenn (C - $6,200), Jordan Kyrou (W - $7,300), Dylan Holloway (W - $6,900)

This is one of the league's hottest lines. Holloway is on an eight-game scoring streak, supplying four goals and 13 points in that span. He's up to 24 goals and 60 points through 73 appearances, making the Blues look smart for snagging him from the Oilers with a two-year, $4.58 million offer sheet over the summer. Of course, it helps that he's playing alongside Kyrou, who has seven goals and 12 points over his past seven outings. That gives him 31 goals and 62 points in 73 appearances this campaign.

Schenn rounds out this unit with 17 goals and 47 points in 73 outings in 2024-25. That's a step below his linemates, but he has provided three goals and seven points over his past seven appearances, so the veteran center has been on a roll as well.

Capitals at Wild

Dylan Strome (C - $6,500), Alex Ovechkin (W - $8,890), Aliaksei Protas (W - $5,300)

Ovechkin needs five goals to match and six to beat Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record, and the 39-year-old superstar has been moving toward that mark at a good clip, providing four goals, along with seven assists, over his past eight outings. He's also fired a ton of shots over that stretch (28), and when coupled with the frequency with which he's been setting up teammates lately, Ovechkin has provided good value even on nights when he hasn't found the back of the net.

He's definitely the headliner of this unit, but Protas has also provided a great return, given his low price point. The 24-year-old has six goals and 13 points over his past nine appearances, bringing him up to 29 goals and 64 points in 71 outings overall. Strome has also been doing well, collecting five goals and nine points across his past 11 games. He's set a new career high in points (68) and his 23 goals are four shy of his personal best in that category.

DEFENSEMEN

Cale Makar, COL vs. LAK ($7,200): Makar has three goals and seven points over his past five appearances as he rounds out another dominant campaign. He's up to 27 goals and 82 points in 72 appearances in 2024-25. He leads all blueliners in goals and points, with the next best in both categories being Zach Werenski, who has 20 and 69, respectively.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at SEA ($6,500): I would be a touch hesitant to recommend Bouchard at a time when he doesn't have the option to feed the puck to Connor McDavid (lower body) or Leon Draisaitl (undisclosed), but that doesn't seem to have slowed him. Instead, Bouchard has provided three assists, two on the power play, over his past two appearances, bringing him up to four goals and 12 points over his past 12 outings. Although he'll fall well below his 2023-24 regular season finish of 82 points – he has 13 goals and 57 points through 71 outings this campaign – Bouchard seems set to finish the season on a high note, even if Edmonton is currently missing its two best forwards.

Thomas Harley, DAL at CAL ($6,000): Harley has three goals and eight points over his past five games as well as an outstanding eight goals and 24 points across his last 21 appearances. Thanks to that strong stretch, he's matched his personal bests in goals (15) and points (47) in just 69 outings – the 23-year-old set those marks over 79 appearances last season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Ryan Dadoun plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Terakai, DraftKings: BTerran, Yahoo: Ryan-SPJ9H.