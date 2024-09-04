2024-25 Top-10 NHL Rookies

Celebrini was selected first overall in 2024, and rightfully so. He also has elite skill and was a no-brainer for the top pick. Celebrini was the youngest player at the NCAA level last season and won the Hobey Baker Award as the best

There is no clear-cut No. 1 rookie this season, unlike last year when Connor Bedard was the obvious choice. I expect that only Macklin Celebrini will play a full schedule from the 2024 Draft class, and the remainder of the players will be from previous drafts. Without any further ado, here are the Top-10 Fantasy Rookies for the 2024-25 campaign.

1. Matvei Michkov – Philadelphia RW

Michkov was selected seventh overall in 2023, and had everyone known that the Russian would have been available to the NHL for the 2024-25 season, he would have been drafted second, behind only Connor Bedard. Michkov is a stud and has elite offensive skills. He managed 19 goals and 41 points in 48 games with SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL last season, an outstanding total for a 19-year-old in any professional league, let alone the second-best league on the planet. Look for Michkov to get a top-six role with the Flyers at the start of the season, along with first power-play time and don't be surprised if he is on the top line by Christmas. Expect 25 goals and 65 points at a minimum, if he can stay healthy the entire season.

2. Macklin Celebrini – San Jose C

Celebrini was selected first overall in 2024, and rightfully so. He also has elite skill and was a no-brainer for the top pick. Celebrini was the youngest player at the NCAA level last season and won the Hobey Baker Award as the best college player. He has 32 goals and 64 points in 38 NCAA games with Boston University. He moves on to a young Sharks team that will give him every opportunity to see top-six minutes, as well as play on the top power play. Celebrini is expected to get 25 goals and 55-plus points this season. If he is able to do so, he will battle Michkov for the Calder Trophy.

3. Cutter Gauthier – Anaheim LW

Gauthier is in an envious spot with the Ducks, as he is projected to play on the top line alongside Leo Carlsson and Alex Killorn. On top of that, Gauthier is also expected to play on the first power-play unit. Gauthier was dealt to the Ducks from Philadelphia after it was reported he did not want to play for the Flyers. Anaheim took advantage of the situation in Jan. 2024 and then inked him to an entry-level contract after he completed his sophomore season at Boston College, where he potted 38 goals and 27 assists in just 41 NCAA games. Gauthier could crack the 60-point mark in his first season in the NHL.

4. Yaroslav Askarov – San Jose G

Askarov was an afterthought on this list, at least until the third week in August, as he was dealt from Nashville, where he had a huge roadblock in Juuse Saros being ahead of him on the depth chart, to San Jose where he is expected to be the No. 1 netminder. Askarov was selected with the 11th pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and has been outstanding in his minor league career, culminating with a 30-13-1 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .911 save percentage for AHL Milwaukee last season. He should get the bulk of the starts for the Sharks this year and while his GAA should be a bit higher than average as San Jose is a young and inexperienced team, Askarov will hold the Sharks in plenty of games, giving them a chance to pull out some victories. Look for 17-20 wins and a good save percentage, making him a second or third goaltender in most leagues.

5. Frank Nazar – Chicago RW

Nazar was drafted with the 13th pick in the 2022 Draft. He had a big sophomore season at Michigan in 2023-24, tallying 17 goals and adding 24 assists in 41 NCAA games. He played the last three games of the season with the Blackhawks and picked up his first career NHL goal. The 20-year-old is expected to eventually center the second line behind Connor Bedard, giving Chicago plenty of strength down the middle in the years to come. Nazar is speedy and gifted offensively and that should translate well this season -- expect 15-18 goals and 40 points from the rookie.

6. Dustin Wolf – Calgary G

Wolf is slated to become the Flames' top netminder this season as they dealt Jacob Markstrom to the Devils in the offseason. Wolf has been a stud at the AHL level for the last three years and needs to establish himself as a No. 1 goaltender. He was 7-7-1 with a 3.16 GAA in 17 appearances with Calgary last season and that taste of the NHL should help his confidence this time around. Wolf should play 50-55 games this season and figures to be a fine second goaltender in most fantasy leagues.

7. Will Smith – San Jose C

Smith gives the Sharks their third outstanding rookie on this list. He was selected with the No. 4 pick in 2023 and had a terrific freshman year at Boston College, accumulating 25 goals and 71 points in 41 NCAA contests. His playmaking skills are outstanding and he is expected to give the Sharks a tremendous 1-2 punch at center with Celebrini for a long time. Smith could start the season on the third line, but he should move up to the second unit early in the season, as well as seeing plenty of power-play time. Smith is expected to rack up 25 goals and 50-55 points this season.

8. Shane Wright – Seattle C

Wright was fortunate in 2023-24 to be allowed to play in the AHL on an exemption, rather than returning to the OHL, where he would not have been able to grow as a player. He had 22 goals and 47 points in 59 AHL regular-season games at Coachella Valley. He was a star in the playoffs, picking up four goals and 13 points in 12 contests. Wright managed to get into eight NHL games as well, scoring four goals and adding an assist. He is ready for a regular role with the Kraken in 2024-25 and should pick up 15-20 goals and 35-40 points.

9. Rutger McGroarty – Pittsburgh RW

McGroarty would not sign with the Winnipeg Jets, who drafted him 14th overall in 2022, so he was dealt to the Penguins in August and quickly signed an entry-level contract. McGroarty had a great junior season at Michigan, where he had 52 points in just 36 NCAA appearances. Though it is possible that McGroarty starts the season in the AHL, he is expected to see a middle-six role with Pittsburgh early in the season and garner 15 goals and 35 points.

10. Brandt Clarke – Los Angeles D

Clarke gets in just under the wire as he has played 25 games in the NHL, including 16 games last season, scoring twice and adding four assists. The 21-year-old was selected eighth overall in 2021 and is considered one of the top prospects in the rankings. He should see second power-play time as Drew Doughty is ahead of him on the depth chart. Clarke showed his offensive prowess at AHL Ontario, where the rearguard had 10 goals and 46 points in just 50 regular-season appearances.

Other rookies to consider: Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota G), Conor Geekie (Tampa Bay C), Brennan Othmann (New York Rangers LW), Simon Edvinsson (Detroit D)