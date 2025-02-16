4 Nations Face-Off DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 17

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Fortunately, Monday is a holiday in America, because FanDuel has decided to showcase single-game contests for Finland vs. Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. That's despite the fact the game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET. However, it also makes total sense. When the United States beat Canada in regulation, it clinched a spot in the finals. That means the U.S. has nothing on the line against Sweden, which creates uncertainty in terms of, you know, lineups, effort, etc. Both Finland and Canada are playing not just for a chance to make it into the finals, but a chance for redemption against the United States.

You get $55,000 in salary to divvy out to fill up a roster of five players. One is your Captain, who earns you 1.5 times the points. You also can't roster goalies in single-game contests on FanDuel. So, on President's Day in America, it's time for me to focus on a game featuring Canada and Finland.

CAPTAIN

Connor McDavid, CAN vs. FIN ($14,500): Kevin Lankinen has gotten the call once again to start for Finland, and there has been no talk yet of Adin Hill replacing Jordan Binnington for Canada. Neither goalie is imposing both based on play in this tournament, play for their NHL teams this season and, well, basically their entire careers. So, all things considered, I figure it would make sense to have as my Captain the best hockey player in the world. McDavid has a point in both games of this tournament, including being the only Canadian to get a puck past Connor Hellebuyck. Even in a tournament laden with talent, McDavid has the most talent. Lankinen is no Hellebuyck, so I have no worries.

UTILITY

Sebastian Aho, FIN vs. CAN ($12,500): Binnington made 23 saves on 26 shots against Sweden and 20 saves on 22 shots against the United States, but he let in an iffy goal both times. Aleksander Barkov is the top Finnish player, but to put together a better overall lineup I dropped just a bit in salary to go with Aho. Though Aho scuffled a bit against America, he led the Finns in ice time against Sweden, playing 20:30. He also picked up an assist and put a puck on net. Plus, Aho has 55 points in 55 games for the Hurricanes. His talent and production are clear at this point in his career.

Sidney Crosby, CAN vs. FIN ($12,000): With Canada in a must-win situation, do you want to bet against "Captain Canada" Crosby showing up in a big way? Though he's an elder skatesman by this point, he had three assists against Sweden and played over 19 minutes against the United States. While the Penguins are having a down year, Crosby still has 58 points in 55 games. To the extent one can be "clutch," Crosby has proven himself clutch.

Artturi Lehkonen, FIN vs. CAN ($9,000): Lehkonen doesn't have a point yet in this tournament, and his minutes dropped considerably against Sweden. However, he's put six shots on net through two games, and that stands out to me. He has 23 goals in 45 games for the Avalanche this season as well. Binnington has a .897 save percentage this year for the Blues. Given that he's let up a couple of dicey tallies, Lehkonen's shooting proficiency could lead to a goal.

Josh Morrissey, CAN vs. FIN ($7,000): When Cale Makar hit us with a "psych!" and missed the U.S. game with an illness after the talk was he'd be good to go, Morrissey stepped up as the lead defenseman for Canada. He played 22:08, including 1:59 on the power play, with a shot on net, two hits and three blocked shots. If you're worried about Morrissey's minutes if Makar returns, the Jets defenseman played 23:17 against Sweden, though that game went deep into overtime. Morrissey isn't quite on Makar's level offensively, but he's had at least 69 points in each of his last two seasons, and he has 46 points through 56 contests this year.

