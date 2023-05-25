NHL DFS
AJ on DraftKings: Bets & DFS Plays for WCF Game 4 (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
May 25, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss Thursday's Knights versus Stars Game 4. AJ is leaning to Jonathan Marchessault as his DFS captain.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
