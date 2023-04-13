NHL DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
AJ on DraftKings: Thursday Night DFS Picks (Video)

AJ on DraftKings: Thursday Night DFS Picks (Video)

Written by 
AJ Scholz 
April 13, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

AJ and the DraftKings crew discuss Jonathan Toews leaving Chicago, as well as the best options for Thursday's DFS Slate. AJ like the salary for Devil Jack Hughes.


PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. AJ Scholz plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: bcswimmer10.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NHL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NHL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
AJ Scholz
AJ Scholz
Co-Host of PuckCast with Statsman and AJ and unabashed Penguins fan.
NHL Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, April 13
NHL Picks Today: Best Bets for Thursday, April 13
NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers
NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Hurricanes vs. Panthers
FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets
FanDuel NHL: Thursday Targets
DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown
DraftKings NHL: Thursday Breakdown
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 13
NHL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 13
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown
DraftKings NHL: Wednesday Breakdown