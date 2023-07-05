Fantasy Hockey
AJ & Paul on DraftKings: NHL Free Agency Analysis (Video)

Written by 
Paul Bruno 
AJ Scholz 
July 5, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's AJ Scholz and Paul Bruno join DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss all the NHL off-season free agency moves.  AJ's beloved Penguins re-signed goalie Tristan Jarry, and AJ is not thrilled about it.  Watch for all of Paul and AJ's thoughts:

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

