The 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament drops the puck for the inaugural game on Wednesday night. Canada and Sweden will do battle at 8 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, and the game can be viewed or streamed on TNT/truTV/Max. We'll take a look at some same-game parlay (SGP) opportunities for the opening game. Let's get started.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada vs. Sweden - 8pm ET

Team Canada gets underway, and according to the futures at most books, it is considered the favorite in this tournament.

These nation's meet in a senior men's competition for the first time since the bronze medal game at the IIHF World Championship in Prague in 2024.

It is going to be fun to watch, as Canada's offense is stacked from top to bottom. The host nation in this particular game, Canada will have a raucous Bell Centre in Montreal making things even more difficult for Sweden. It will get worse on the ice, as Connor McDavid, Mitch Marner and Sam Reinhart are on a powerful scoring line capable of netting frequent goals, and Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Mark Stone are on an equally powerful second line. That's going to be must-see TV.

The problem for Canada, and why I, personally, prefer Team USA over Team Canada for the championship, is goaltending. Jordan Binnington is expected to get the nod for Canada in the opener, and while he has a Stanley Cup to his credit, this season he is just 15-19-4 with a 2.89 GAA, .896 save percentage and 3 shutouts with the St. Louis Blues. He is certainly beatable.

For Sweden, they took a hit a few weeks ago, as Jacob Markstrom, was ruled out until at least late February or early March due to a sprained medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his knee. As such, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson will replace Markstrom on the roster.

It's uncertain which goaltender will start for Sweden, and coach Sam Hallam has been mum on who will get the starting nod. He is expected to make that choice Wednesday afternoon. The best guess is Linus Ullmark, who was a Vezina Trophy winner with the Boston Bruins in 2023. He returned to the Ottawa Senators in early February after spending time on the long-term injured reserve due to a back ailment. Since returning, he lost his two starts with the Sens, allowing seven goals on 84 shots for a 3.62 GAA and .917 save percentage.

The best play here is to back Canada laying the goal and a half, but also go Over on the total goals, as Binnington and any of Sweden's goaltenders, with the high-octane offenses on both sides, says go high on the total.

As far as player props are concerned, we'll go rather lightly, but MacKinnon (+190) as an Anytime Goal Scorer (AGS) for Canada is rather attractive, as is Sweden's William Nylander (+290) as an AGS for the chance to nearly triple up.

Canada -1.5 (+104 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Over 6 Goals (-110 at BetMGM)

Nathan MacKinnon - Anytime Goal Scorer +190 (FanDuel)

William Nylander - Anytime Goal Scorer +290 (FanDuel)

On Wednesday, we'll back the Over in Canada vs. Sweden in this 4 Nations opener.

Over 5.5 - Canada vs. Sweden -138 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

