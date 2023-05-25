Best NHL Bets and Props for Golden Knights vs Stars Game 4

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Picks Tonight: Western Conference Finals Game 4 Betting Preview

The Golden Knights have a commanding 3-0 series lead on the Stars right now heading into Game 4 in Dallas. The Stars will be without captain Jamie Benn due to his gnarly cross-check on Vegas captain Mark Stone in Game 3, which careened the Stars into a 5-minute major penalty early in the contest when they were already down 1-0. On the brink of elimination, you'd expect the Stars to have a spark tonight. The Knights will be out for blood too though, so I think this should be the best game of the series. Let's take a look at the best bets and props for Golden Knights vs Stars Game 4!

After both of these teams were heavy over hitters through the first two rounds, 2 of their 3 games have been under the 5.5 Total line that's on the board tonight. With their season on the line, I think the Stars finally figure out how to put a few past Adin Hill. But I don't think they slow down the Golden Knights' high-powered offense in the process.

NHL Best Bet for Stars vs Golden Knights

Over 5.5 -110

We just saw a sweep last night in the Eastern Conference Final with the Panthers knocking the Hurricanes out to advance to the Stanley Cup. Tonight's tilt my come down to how Jake Oettinger plays in net for Dallas. He looked really shaky in Game 3 and got yanked because of it. The Stars will need him to do what he was great at doing earlier in the postseason in bouncing back with big performances after losses. I picked the Stars to win this series too, so I'm going to ride them until we die.

NHL Moneyline Pick for Stars vs. Golden Knights

Stars ML -115

Rookie Wyatt Johnson has been one of the best players for the Stars in this series. Even though he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet yet, he has recorded 6, 4, and 4 shots on goal respectively in each game thus far. I wrote about him in my Game 3 article and he cashed his shots prop. I'm going back with him again to cash that SOG prop again but also to get his first point of the series too.

NHL Player Props Tonight

Wyatt Johnson (DAL) over 2.5 shots on goal -115

Wyatt Johnson (DAL) over 0.5 points +110

If the Stars are going to have a chance, they need their Conn Smythe candidate Roope Hintz to ball out of control. He's been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games after posting 3 points in their Game 1 loss. I'm looking to him to break through tonight after firing a ton of shots on goal.

Roope Hintz (DAL) over 2.5 shots on goal -160

Roope Hintz (DAL) over 0.5 points -175

Tyler Seguin has hit over 2.5 shots on goal in 3 of his last 5 games and 2 of 3 this series. With his season on the line and with it one of his best chances at a Cup in his career, I think he comes out firing again tonight.

Tyler Seguin (DAL) over 2.5 shots on goal -130

Adin Hill has been absolutely lights-out for Vegas since taking over for Laurent Brossoit in the Second Round against Edmonton. The Stars have been getting pucks to the net despite not solving Hill much this series, so I like his saves prop tonight.

Adin Hill (VGK) over 28.5 saves

Jonathan Marchessault has points in 5 of his last 7 games and 2 of 3 in this series. He and Jack Eichel are playing at elite levels together on Vegas' top line, so I expect them to be buzzing again tonight too.

Jack Eichel (VGK) over 0.5 points -185

Jonathan Marchessault (VGK) over 0.5 points -140

Happy hunting, y'all!