Best NHL Bets for Friday, April 28

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

All 4 of the series featured in tonight's slate could end, but if they don't, we'll have some Game 7s to look forward to. I don't think there is anything more exciting than a Game 7 in the NHL Playoffs, so the hockey fan in me is rooting for as many of those as possible. The teams on top are definitely on the ropes though, and my breakdowns below will talk about the ins and outs of each matchup. So let's get into it with the best NHL bets for tonight!

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

NHL Best Bets

Hurricanes vs Islanders

UBS Arena is going to be absolutely electric tonight as the Isles look to stave off elimination and force a Game 7. The Hurricanes seem to be on their heels. Losing Teuvo Teravainen to injury was a massive blow to a forward group that was already lacking Andrei Svechnikov. Will they turn to Frederik Andersen instead of Antti Raanta? But the last time they played in UBS in Game 4, they won 5-2. They followed that up with a 3-2 loss at home in Game 5, and if you look at the headlines, everyone thinks they're hitting the panic button. And sure, the Isles have some extra mojo on home ice. Sure, Ilya Sorokin is a beast in net. Sure, Mathew Barzal is buzzing and Bo Horvat is due to pop off. But I'm not sleeping on Rod Brind A'Mour and this seasoned Canes club. They're built for moments like this. They play a total team game where it doesn't matter who is in the lineup. They still have monsters on defense and I think they sneak into UBS tonight and walk out with a victory as a slight underdog. But not without the Isles throwing the kitchen sink at 'em first.

Hurricanes ML +100

Brock Nelson (NYI) over 2.5 shots on goal -110

Brent Burns (CAR) over 0.5 points -140

Sebastian Aho (CAR) over 2.5 shots on goal -150

Bruins vs Panthers

Everyone seems to think "we've got a series" here in this one because the Panthers stole Game 5 in Boston in overtime. But that was a fluke. Brad Marchand could've ended it at the buzzer in the 3rd period but was stonewalled on a breakaway by Sergei Bobrovsky. Linus Ullmark made an uncharacteristic fumble with the puck behind his own net, which landed on Matthew Tkachuk's stick for an easy dunk to win the game. The B's doubled up on the shot total but didn't get the bounces like the Cats did. I think that all changes tonight. Bruins roll.

Bruins ML -180

Dmitri Orlov (BOS) over 0.5 points +115

Taylor Hall (BOS) over 0.5 points -110

Sam Bennett (FLA) over 2.5 shots on goal -165

Stars vs Wild

Honestly, this is a tough one to call. The Stars showed their superiority in Game 5 with a shutout on home ice. But playoff hockey in Minnesota is a different animal. The barn will be on fire tonight. Dean Evason will have his Wild on the hunt for blood. Marcus Foligno will keep throwing huge hits, and maybe a call will finally go his way. If the Wild can stay out of the box, I think they force a Game 7. Kirill Kaprizov hasn't been himself this series and has just 1 goal in 5 games, but they're competing by committee and even though I like the Stars to win the series, I like the Wild to make it interesting.

Wild ML -110

Max Domi (DAL) over 1.5 shots on goal -140

Marcus Johansson (MIN) over 1.5 shots on goal -155

Tyler Seguin (DAL) over 0.5 points -130

Avalanche vs Kraken

The Kraken could close out the series tonight on home ice. Yes, that's a real thing. No one expected the defending Cup champs to be pushed to the brink like this, yet here they are. And despite the Kraken outplaying the Avs for most of the series and earning their 3-2 series lead, no one seems to expect the Kraken to pull this one off tonight since they're the betting underdog. But I am a believer. They're a matchup nightmare with their relentless forecheck, and they get goals from all ends of the bench. Philipp Grubauer is playing lights out in net too. And, maybe most importantly, I dominate people when using the Kraken in NHL23.

Kraken ML +135

Cale Makar (COL) over 2.5 shots on goal -175

Jaden Schwartz (SEA) over 2.5 shots on goal -130

Yanni Gourde (SEA) over 0.5 points

Happy Hunting, y'all!