Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, February 7

The National Hockey League (NHL) has five games on the schedule, including the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers squaring off at NHL Network at 7 p.m. ET. The other four games can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. We'll try and cobble together a couple of parlay opportunities, as we build bankroll for this weekend's Super Bowl LIX, the 4 Nations Face-off, etc. Let's get started.

Friday, Feb. 7

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers

The Penguins (22-24-9) and the Rangers (26-23-4) meet at Madison Square Garden at 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on NHL Network.

New York has dominated this series, winning six of the past seven meetings since March 16, 2023, including the two meetings this season. New York won 6-0 in Pittsburgh on Oct. 9 as a moderate favorite (-142), pushing against the total (6), while doubling up the Pens 4-2 at MSG on Dec. 6 as a heavy favorite (-195) as the Under (6.5) connected. The Blueshirts have scored four or more goals in five of the past seven games against the Pens.

Pittsburgh is just 4-7-1 in the past 12 games, while the Under has cashed in five in a row. For New York, it has picked up the pace lately, winning 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights and 3-2 against the Boston Bruins. After a four-game skid, the Rangers have rebounded rather nicely.

Alex Nedeljkovic (11-9-5, 2.97 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO) is projected to start in the crease, while Igor Shesterkin (18-18-2, 2.86 GAA, .906 SV%, 3 SO) is expected to go for the home side.

Based on New York's dominance in this series in the past few seasons, and the first two installments this season, let's back to the Rangers on the puck line. And, with the Pens struggling to light the lamp lately, posting just 1.8 GPG in the past six games, posting the Under at a 5-0-1 clip, go low on the total.

Rangers -1.5 (+130 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Under 6 Goals (-112 at BetRivers)

New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets

The Islanders (25-21-7) and Jets (38-14-3) drop the puck at 8 p.m. ET at Canada Life Centre, and that game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

New York has been surprisingly dominant in this series, winning eight of the past nine battles since March 28, 2019, including a 4-1-0 record in Manitoba. The Isles have cashed as an underdog in three of the past four meetings, too.

The Islanders are coming off a 2-1 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday, winning as an underdog (+132) as the Under (6) easily cashed. New York is 8-1-0 in the past nine games, while the Under has connected at a 7-2-0 pace.

The Jets blanked the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 last time out Tuesday behind backup goaltender Eric Comrie. Look for starting netminder Connor Hellebuyck (33-7-2, 2.04 GAA, .925 SV%, 6 SO) to be back in the crease. Winnipeg has won seven straight games since a 5-2 loss at Utah on Jan. 20.

These are two red-hot teams squaring off in the 'Peg. We can't back the Jets on the moneyline, as it will cost you nearly two times your potential return. That's way too much risk for not nearly enough reward. Instead, back the Islanders catching the goal and a half, and let's hope for an Isles outright win, a one-goal loss in regulation, overtime or a shootout.

Ilya Sorokin (20-14-4, 2.58 GAA, .910 SV%, 3 SO) is likely to go for the Islanders opposite Hellebuyck, and that's two hot tendies facing one another. Let's go low on the total.

Islanders +1.5 (-155 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

On Thursday, we rolled the dice on the Blue Jackets as short 'dogs at home, and Utah ended up grabbing the road win. It was 2-2 late in the second period, and we had a scoreless third period, but Dylan Guenther notched the winner to send the Columbus faithful home with frowns.

On Friday, let's back the Islanders catching the goal and a half in a surprisingly strong matchup against the Jets in CLC.

Islanders +1.5 at Jets (-155 at DraftKings)

Best NHL Bet Record

Yesterday: 0-1 (0.0%, -100)

Year-to-date: 11-9-1 (55.0%, +31)

NHL Parlays Today

4-Leg NHL Big Parlay (+1288 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Rangers -1.5 (+122) vs. Penguins

Under 5.5 (+104) - Rangers vs. Penguins

Under 5.5 (-112) - Islanders at Jets

Islanders +1.5 (-162) at Jets

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+286 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (+104) - Rangers vs. Penguins

Under 5.5 (-112) - Islanders at Jets

2-Leg NHL New York, New York Parlay (+259 at FanDuel Sportsbook)