Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Friday, March 7

The National Hockey League has a total of six games on the slate, with three puck drops of 10:00 p.m. ET or later. However, the earlier slate is a little more interesting, so we'll do a mix of games, trying to cobble together a few parlay opportunities to build bankroll for future weeks. All of the games are available to be viewed or streamed on ESPN+. Let's get started.

Friday, March 7

Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils

The Jets (43-16-4) make the third stop of a four-game road trip against the Devils (33-24-6) at Prudential Center in Newark. I may be going to the Winnipeg-Carolina game Sunday, so I'll be sure to preview that one over the weekend.

This is the first meeting of the season, as the teams will also do battle at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg on March 28.

The Jets have had mixed results on this road trip, losing 3-2 to the Islanders with Connor Hellebuyck in net, while topping the Flyers on Thursday behind Eric Comrie. Hellebuyck will be back in there Friday with the team playing on no rest.

The Jets are just 1-2-1 in the past four games while cashing the Under in each of the past six matchups.

For the Devils, they just got back from a lengthy road trip out west, winning two of the five games while experiencing a bit of an offensive power outage in the last four. New Jersey cobbled together just seven total goals in the previous four matchups, or 1.8 goals per game (GPG). The Under has cashed in two of the past three games and six of the past nine matchups.

Winnipeg is 20-11-0 on the road this season, while New Jersey is just 15-10-4. The Jets are the lean on the moneyline, and let's go low on the total based on recent trends for both sides, especially the Jets.

Jets ML (-117 at BetRivers Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-120 at BetMGM)

Detroit Red Wings at Washington Capitals

The Red Wings (30-26-6) look to bounce back against the Capitals (40-14-8) while playing on no rest at Capital One Arena.

Detroit was bounced at home against Utah, falling 4-2, as the Red Wings are reeling lately. They've lost four in a row, and the offense has produced just eight total goals, or 2.0 GPG, during the slide.

Alex Lyon made the start Thursday, so look for Cam Talbot to patrol the blue ice Friday night as he tries to delay Alex Ovechkin from moving closer to immortality. Ovechkin has 885 career goals, needing nine goals to tie Wayne Gretzky's NHL record, and 10 to surpass The Great One.

These teams have met just once this season, in Detroit, and the Red Wings came away with a 4-2 victory behind Lyon. While the Red Wings outscored the Capitals 4-1 in the first period, jumping all over Charlie Lindgren, Ovechkin did score in that game. Alex DeBrincat had a pair of markers for the home side, too, including the game-winning tally.

Based on how the Red Wings' offense is not hitting on all cylinders, we have to back the Capitals on the puck line. The moneyline is way too much risk, with not enough reward. Also, side with the Under here until Detroit proves it can get the offense revved back up again.

Capitals -1.5 (+115 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 6.5 Goals (-122 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks

The Wild (36-22-4) wrap up a quick two-game Pacific Northwest trip against the Canucks (28-22-11) at Rogers Arena, with a puck drop of 10:00 p.m. ET.

Minnesota is 22-9-3 on the road this season, and it picked up a 4-3 win in Seattle on Tuesday night. The Wild have dominated this series, winning nine of the past 10 meetings, while the Under is 5-1 in the past six installments. The lone exception in that span was a wacky 10-7 victory by the Wild in the Twin Cities on Feb. 19, 2024.

While the Wild have been effective on the road, they're just 2-4-0 in their past six road games. The Over is on a 3-1 roll for Minnesota, while going 5-2 in the past seven games overall.

The Canucks eased by the visiting Ducks 3-2 on Wednesday, but they're just 2-4 in the past six games, while scoring three or fewer goals in 12 straight games. It's no surprise the Under is 8-2 in the previous 10 matchups.

We'll side with the Wild, since they just seem to be the kryptonite of the Canucks, and go low on the total.

Wild ML (+115 at Bet365 Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-122 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Today's Best NHL Bet(s)

We had the Flames-Stars Over on Thursday. Dallas had hit the Over in eight consecutive games, and the series saw the Over cash in seven straight, while going 8-0-1 in the past nine. Of course, we saw just five total goals to take the loss. At least Utah and the Red Wings combined for the Under, and I won real money on that game, too, which is even better.

For Friday, Under 6.5 total goals in the Detroit-Washington game is the best bet. Let's also roll with the Wild in Vancouver.

Under 6.5 - Red Wings at Capitals (-122 DraftKings Sportsbook)

Wild ML (+115 Bet365 Sportsbook)

