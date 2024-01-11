Bruins vs Golden Knights Expert Picks, Props and Predictions

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Bruins at Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins (24-8-8) continue their road trip against the Vegas Golden Knights (23-13-5) on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

The Bruins have suffered back-to-back 4-3 losses, including Tuesday night against the Arizona Coyotes. They also fell 4-3 in a shootout against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night. Boston has cashed the Over in both games on the road trip, and four consecutive games overall.

The Golden Knights suffered a 3-0 shutout on Wednesday night on the road against the aforementioned Avalanche in Denver, and Vegas has managed just one win in the past four games since flipping the calendar from 2023 to 2024. Since New Year's Day, a shutout against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park in the Winter Classic outdoors, Vegas has scored one or no goals in three of four outings. The outlier was a 5-2 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Vegas has handled its business on home ice, however, winning three of the past four outings, with wins against the Islanders, Los Angeles Kings and the Ottawa Senators. VGK has won just twice in the past nine games overall, however.

The Bruins have been a little more consistent, and the offense has been on fire, too. Boston has lit the lamp three or more times in eight consecutive games, averaging 4.5 goals per game (GPG), while allowing 3.2 GPG across the past 10 contests. It's no surprise that the Over is 6-1 in the past seven games for Boston, while cashing at an 8-3 clip in the previous 11 contests.

There were rumblings that Adin Hill might be able to return from injured reserve, as he has been practicing with the team, but he isn't quite ready. Jiri Patera started Wednesday in Denver, and Logan Thompson (12-8-3, 2.83 GAA, .902 SV%) is expected to be between the pipes on Thursday.

For the Bruins, Jeremy Swayman (11-3-6, 2.50 GAA, .920 SV%, 2 SO) is projected to be in net. He has had a rough time of it since the ball dropped on 2024, he is 0-1-2 with a 4.85 GAA and .861 SV% in two starts and one relief appearance.

The play here is on Vegas, as at least it has been solid at home. And Boston just hasn't been able to get it done on the road lately, albeit coming very close.

NHL Money Line Bets for Bruins at Golden Knights

Golden Knights ML (+115 at Caesars)

While the Golden Knights are the play on home ice as short 'dogs, don't get too carried away. The offense has really struggled to score goals, and it's a little bit of a concern. For instance, they racked up a 7-0 win on home ice against the Avalanche earlier in the season, but yesterday they were tripped up 3-0 in Colorado. The offense has gone ice-cold, and it wasn't just this week.

Facing Swayman might be the elixir to cure their scoring ills, however, as he has been very giving, and the Bruins have allowed a total of 17 goals in the past four outings.

Betting the home side is a good play, while backing the Under is also a good idea. The total has gone low in four of the past five games overall for VGK, including 2-1 in the past three games at home.

The Over has hit in four in a row for the Bruins, while cashing in six of the past seven games overall. However, the Under has cashed in seven of the past 10 games overall, while going 3-2 in the previous five meetings at T-Mobile Arena.

NHL Totals Bets for Bruins at Golden Knights

Under 6.5 (-124 at FanDuel)

NHL Player Props for Bruins at Golden Knights

Looking to the player props on both sides, we will continue to roll with a player on each side. The Anytime Goal Scorer props haven't been going so hot, so we'll try and go another way on Thursday.

For the visitors, veteran rearguard Hampus Lindholm has been on fire lately. He has five points in five games in the month of January, all assists, while chipping in with six helpers in the past six games with a plus-2 rating. As such, it's rather shocking that he is plus-money to simply log a single point on Thursday. Take advantage.

Hampus Lindholm Over 0.5 Points (+150 at BetMGM)

The offense has been moribund lately, and the captain Mark Stone hasn't been doing much. He has just two assists in four games in January. It's high time that changes, as he has gone without a goal in five consecutive games. It's his longest goal drought since opening the season with zero goals in the first five games from Oct. 10-19. It's time he scores.