Canucks at Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for April 2nd

NHL Bets Tonight: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Canucks at Golden Knights

The Canucks (46-20-8) travel to meet the Golden Knights (41-25-8) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Vancouver picked up a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon in a standalone NHL game on TNT. That halted a two-game mini skid, losing on home ice against the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings previously.

Vegas scored a 2-1 win in overtime last time out on Saturday in the Twin Cities against the Minnesota Wild, and it picked up points in each of the team's four games on the recent road trip, going 3-0-1 while outscoring the opposition 12-8. Vegas is 5-0-1 in the past six games overall, too.

These teams last met on March 7, also Vegas, picking up a 3-1 win at even-money (+100) as the Under (6) cashed. The Golden Knights won 4-1 in the first meeting on Nov. 30 in the Pacific Northwest, also as slight underdogs (+105), as the Under (6) cashed in that one, too. It's a recurring theme, as the road team has won five straight in the series, while the underdog is 5-2 in the past seven meetings, and the Under is 3-1 in the past four encounters.

Casey DeSmith (11-7-6, 2.71 GAA, .901 SV%, 1 SO) has done a great job holding down the fort while All-Star Thatcher Demko (lower body) is sidelined. DeSmith has allowed three or fewer goals in each of his past seven starts since coming on for the injured Demko March 9. He was shaky in his first start March 13 against the Colorado Avalanche as G1, but he ended up March going 4-3-1 with a sparkling 2.02 GAA and .913 SV% in 8 starts and the one relief showing.

Logan Thompson (22-12-5, 2.63 GAA, .911 SV%, 1 SO) is on a roll, too, and he is confirmed to go for VGK. He has won three in a row, and five straight starts, while allowing just a single goal in each of those showings. He was 5-1-0 with a 2.05 GAA and .932 SV% in 6 starts and a relief appearance in the month of March.

Based on the trends in this series, the lean appears to be with the Canucks. However, the home team has to win sometime, right? And VGK has posted a 5-0-1 mark in the past six games overall, while winning four of the past five games on home ice. Let's take a chance on the home side in what should be another low-scoring game, and it wouldn't be surprising to see overtime, or even a shootout.

NHL Money Line Bets for Canucks at Golden Knights

Golden Knights ML (-130 at DraftKings)

As far as the trends, unlike the side (above), it's a pretty clear-cut decision. Let's go low.

DeSmith has done a great job in the cage for the Canucks, and Arturs Silovs gave him a day to rest against Anaheim on Sunday, and he held down the fort nicely, too, for another Under result. The Under is 5-0-1 in DeSmith's past six starts, and the total has gone low at a 10-1-1 clip in the past 12 games for Vancouver since March 3, including the most recent trip to Vegas on March 7.

While the Golden Knights have posted a respectable 25 goals in the past eight games, good for 3.1 GPG, they have allowed two or fewer goals in six of the previous eight contests. The Under is on a 5-1 in the past six outings, while going 7-2 in the past nine outings.

NHL Totals Bets for Canucks at Golden Knights

Under 5.5 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Canucks at Golden Knights

Looking to this Western Conference showdown, we're looking for another low-scoring game on Tuesday. There is no sense playing an Anything Goal Scorer (AGS), the most popular pick in this section this season. That would be working against an Under play. Let's look to some other statistical areas of possibility.

As far as the home side is concerned, Brayden McNabb has been sacrificing his body lately. He has blocked nine shots in the past two games, and 18 shots across the past six outings, going for four of more blocks in four of those games. This should be a physical, low-scoring game, which is right up McNabb's alley. Going with the Over on blocks at plus-money is a solid play.

Brayden McNabb Over 2.5 Blocked Shots (+120 at BetMGM)

The last time the Canucks skated in Vegas, Quinn Hughes scored for the visitors, and he took five shots on goal (SOG) in that game. The 24-year-old has taken nine shotts in the past two games, and he is a good bet to exceed his target SOG amount in this one.