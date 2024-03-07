Canucks at Golden Knights Odds, Expert Picks and Predictions for March 7th

This article is part of our NHL Picks series.

NHL Bets Today: Expert NHL Picks and Props for Canucksv at Golden Knights

The Canucks (40-17-7) travel to meet the Golden Knights (33-22-7) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN+.

Vancouver picked up a 2-1 overtime win on the road against the Kings on Tuesday, avenging a 5-1 loss on home ice against LA on Feb. 29. The Canucks are 2-for-2 on their current road trip, posting a pair of 2-1 victories.

These teams met in Vancouver back on Nov. 30 in their only meeting this season, and the defending champs came away with a 4-1 victory as short 'dogs as the Under (6) cashed. VGK has won three of the past four in the series, while the Over had a 4-2 edge in the previous six encounters.

The Golden Knights have been in a tailspin lately, which is a big reason why the team went out and acquired defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Flames and forward Anthony Mantha from the Capitals prior to the trade deadline.

The Canucks could potentially make an addition via a trade, but they got to shopping early on in the process. Remember, they made the first big splash by adding forward Elias Lindholm from the Flames on Jan. 31. Lindholm has four goals and six points with a minus-5 rating in 15 games for Vancouver as he's slowly tried to mesh with his new team.

Thatcher Demko (32-13-2, 2.52 GAA, .915 SV%, 5 SO) is projected to face Adin Hill (15-7-2, 2.49 GAA, .920 SV%, 2 SO) in the goaltender matchup.

With the way the Golden Knights have been going, they're a risky play, especially against the Canucks, who have been playing well. VGK dropped the final three games of their last road trip, including a pair of losses to the lowly Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets by a combined 13-5 score. That's alarming, and until VGK turns it around, back the Canucks

NHL Money Line Bets for Canucks at Golden Knights

Canucks ML (-105 at Caesars)

As far as the total is concerned, it's been all about the Over lately for Vegas, going high in seven consecutive outings. Vegas has scored a total of 28 goals across the past eight outings, or 3.5 goals per game, while conceding 36 goals in the past seven contests, or 5.1 GPG. That's been a good recipe for Overs.

For the Canucks, the Under is on a 2-0-1 run in the past thre games, but the Over is 4-4-1 in the previous nine. There is no strong lean one way or the other. The Over is 4-4-1 in Demko's previous nine starts, too.

Bank on the Over in VGK, but go very lightly. It's been all about the Over for Vegas lately, but the Under has been the play lately for the Canucks, so be careful.

NHL Totals Bets for Canucks at Golden Knights

Over 6 (-105 at Caesars)

NHL Players Props for Canucks at Golden Knights

In this Western Conference battle, we're expecting a higher-scoring affair on The Strip. As such, it's a good idea to take a player from each side as an Anytime Goal Scorer.

For the visitors, All-Star J.T. Miller has been on fire lately, going for seven goals with 14 points and a plus-3 rating while amassing four power-play points in the past eight games. The East Palestine, Ohio native has managed 31 goals and 84 points with a plus-27 rating, and he is on an eight-game point streak with seven goals and 14 points. Miller is as good of a bet as any to light the lamp in Sin City, especially at this price.

J.T. Miller Anytime Goal Scorer (+170 at FanDuel)

For the home team, William Karlsson is a strong play to multiply up by 2 1/2 times. Cowboy Bill has managed goals in each of his first two games in March, and he has six goals and nine points in the previous eight outings.