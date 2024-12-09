This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Rossi's four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles, but he is in the midst of a breakout season. He has nine goals and 23 points through 27 appearances, putting him on track to reach the 70-point plateau. Rossi finds himself in a great spot, playing between Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy , Minnesota's top two offensive producers. The 23-year-old Rossi has been consistent in 2024-25, with only one

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Lane Hutson, D, Canadiens (35% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Blocks/PP

Hutson produced points in spurts out of the gate before discovering some offensive consistency recently. He has earned seven assists during his six-game point spree. The rookie blueliner has 30 shots on target but is still searching for his first NHL goal. He has provided 18 helpers, 39 blocked shots and 17 hits through 27 outings. The 20-year-old has two power-play assists in his last three appearances. Hutson has been seeing time on the top combination, and he's been setting up Patrik Laine. Hutson has more fantasy value in keeper formats than in redraft leagues, but his hot play makes him a worthy addition for the latter entering Montreal's three-game week.

Marco Rossi, C, Wild (26% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Rossi's four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 4-1 loss to Los Angeles, but he is in the midst of a breakout season. He has nine goals and 23 points through 27 appearances, putting him on track to reach the 70-point plateau. Rossi finds himself in a great spot, playing between Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy, Minnesota's top two offensive producers. The 23-year-old Rossi has been consistent in 2024-25, with only one occasion of going two straight games without a point. He has produced four goals on 15 shots and five assists across his last 10 appearances. The Wild play four times this week, making Rossi an attractive short-term option, but he also has plenty of long-term appeal.

Rickard Rakell, C/RW, Penguins (26% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Rakell has collected four goals and six points in his last six appearances. He has been held off the scoresheet once during that period and has 14 shots. From October 12 to November 5, Rakell earned six goals and 11 points in 12 games before experiencing a downturn in his offensive totals. However, he is back on track for a 50-point effort in 2024-25. The 31-year-old forward has 18 points, 69 shots, 31 blocks and 55 hits over 29 games. Rakell's spot alongside Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust and his category coverage make him an intriguing pickup.

Troy Terry, C/RW, Ducks (19% rostered) for Assists/Shots

Anaheim has struggled offensively in the 2024-25 campaign, ranking 30th in the league with 2.44 goals per game. However, Terry has hit the scoresheet with a fair amount of frequency and has been a bright spot in the attacking zone. He leads the team with 13 assists, 19 points and six power-play points through 24 outings, and the productive winger is tied for the club lead with six goals. Terry also ranks second on the Ducks with 59 shots. Anaheim plays four times on the road this week, presenting Terry with strong pickup potential. He does possess some long-term upside as well.

Philip Broberg, D, Blues (19% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Since returning to the lineup from a knee injury, Broberg has contributed three assists, nine shots, five hits and five blocks in four games. He has 10 helpers, 12 points, 20 shots, 17 blocks and 15 hits while averaging a career-high 20:41 of ice time per game. Despite missing 12 contests, Broberg is still on pace for his first 50-point campaign. Even if his production slows, the 23-year-old possesses plenty of fantasy upside due to his category coverage. Broberg should be rostered in more leagues, especially with the Blues poised to play four times this week.

Dylan Holloway, C/LW, Blues (19% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Holloway has been hot and cold this season but has been rolling offensively since the end of November. He has generated five goals on 20 shots and four assists during his six-game point spree. Holloway has played with different linemates among St. Louis' top three lines, but it hasn't slowed down his production. He has developed some chemistry with Robert Thomas, but they didn't see much playing time together in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton. Holloway's fantasy value will take a hit if he continues to play outside the top six, though his category coverage could help make up for some of that. He has 49 hits, sits second on the team with 59 shots and is tied for the second-most points on the Blues with 16. Holloway should be a solid fantasy addition during a four-game week for St. Louis.

Tristan Jarry, G, Penguins (15% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Jarry has posted a 4-1-1 record with a 2.80 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in his past six appearances. He has won his last four outings, stopping 117 of 128 shots for a .914 save percentage. The 29-year-old has turned it around following a rocky start and reclaimed his position as the team's No. 1 netminder. Pittsburgh has three games this week versus Colorado, Montreal and Ottawa, making Jarry a good bet to maintain his recent momentum.

Pius Suter, C/LW, Canucks (8% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Suter has compiled seven goals and 12 points over his last 14 contests. He has only two multi-point performances during that stretch but hasn't gone more than one game without finding the scoresheet. Suter has meshed nicely alongside Conor Garland on Vancouver's second line. The 28-year-old Suter is on pace to shatter his previous scoring bests and could be a 50-point producer by the end of the campaign. As a result, he has some appeal for the long haul, and his scoring binge makes him an attractive short-term option.

Shane Wright, C/RW, Kraken (6% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Blocks

Wright has notched six goals, three assists, 14 shots, eight hits and 11 blocked shots across his past eight appearances. He has two three-game point streaks during that span. Wright has found the back of the net in three straight outings while posting five shots. The 20-year-old forward has been making the most of his restricted role. Despite making a compelling case for increased responsibilities, he has logged over 15 minutes a mere two times in his last eight outings. Wright's fantasy value is dampened because of his place in the lineup, but his red-hot play is enough to merit attention on a short-term basis.

Max Pacioretty, LW, Maple Leafs (3% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Hits

Pacioretty wasn't much of a factor in his return to the lineup from a lower-body injury in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Pittsburgh. He took two penalties and essentially took himself out of the game. However, Pacioretty has outstanding potential if he remains on the top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. The 36-year-old Pacioretty has generated two goals, four assists, 25 shots and 41 hits through 14 appearances this campaign. He could be a good source of points and hits during Toronto's busy four-game week.