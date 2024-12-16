This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Huberdeau's six-game point streak ended in Saturday's 3-0 win over Florida, but the 31-year-old has heated up considerably following a rocky start to the 2024-25 season. He has four goals, nine points and 14 shots on net across his last seven outings after collecting four goals and two assists in 20 appearances previously. While his 28.6 shooting percentage is a red flag, his improved offensive production should provide potential fantasy managers with some short-term upside. Calgary will host Boston, Ottawa and Chicago this week.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Jonathan Huberdeau, C/LW, Flames (24% rostered) for Goals/Assists/Shots

Marc-Andre Fleury, G, Wild (20% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Fleury has a 6-1-1 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage through nine appearances this campaign. He has won six of his last seven starts while surrendering two goals or fewer five times. Fleury will presumably get at least one start this week, with the Wild playing three times in four days, and he could see additional time if Filip Gustavsson's lower-body injury lingers. Gustavsson's problem is believed to be minor, but he already missed one game, and Minnesota likely won't rush him back into the lineup.

Aliaksei Protas, C/LW, Capitals (19% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Protas has provided four goals and four assists in his last eight games. The 23-year-old forward has been consistent offensively for most of the season, generating 11 goals and 26 points through 29 appearances. Protas has proven his worth as a capable fantasy contributor despite the absence of Alex Ovechkin, who hasn't played since Nov. 18 due to a fractured fibula. Protas should be rostered in more leagues, especially with Washington playing four times this week.

Casey Mittelstadt, C, Avalanche (18% rostered) for Assists/Shots

Mittelstadt cooled off after a hot start to the 2024-25 campaign. He had only one goal and one assist over a 12-game span from mid-November to early December, but he has been more productive recently. Mittelstadt has chipped in four helpers and three shots on target across his past five outings. He remains in a second-line role and has been seeing time on the top power-play combination, granting him valuable exposure to Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. The 26-year-old Mittelstadt could be a solid addition during Colorado's four-game week against Vancouver, San Jose, Anaheim and Seattle.

David Rittich, G, Kings (18% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Rittich has won three of his last four starts. In his past five outings, including a brief appearance in relief, he has earned a .913 save percentage. He has played well when called upon this season, but his fantasy appeal has taken a hit due to Darcy Kuemper's three-game winning streak since returning to the lineup from an injury. Still, Rittich has value as a spot starter due to a busy four-game week for the Kings. He could play two times, including a matchup against the last-placed Predators on Saturday, allowing Kuemper to face his former Washington teammates on Sunday.

Alex Vlasic, D, Blackhawks (16% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Blocks

Vlasic has compiled two goals, six assists, 24 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and 11 hits in his last nine contests. He is tied for the third-most points on the team thanks to his scoring surge and ranks third on the club with nine power-play points. Vlasic has performed well on the club's top pairing and first power-play point. His category coverage makes him an intriguing option for fantasy managers during Chicago's three-game week.

Eeli Tolvanen, LW/RW, Kraken (8% rostered) for Assists/Points/Hits

Tolvanen has accounted for three goals, nine points, 21 shots and 37 hits in his last 10 appearances. He hasn't gone more than one game without hitting the scoresheet during that stretch and has earned a point in consecutive contests three times. Tolvanen is a high-volume shooter and racks up hits, making him a solid fantasy option. His offensive output had been lacking, but he has been turning it around. Seattle plays four times this week, giving Tolvanen ample opportunity to contribute in deeper banger leagues.

Calvin Pickard, G, Oilers (7% rostered) for Starts/Saves/Wins

Pickard has posted a 4-1-0 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage in his past five starts. He has stopped 76 of 83 shots during his three-game winning streak. Pickard should make at least one appearance during Edmonton's back-to-back against San Jose and Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. He could play again if the Oilers want to give both goaltenders two starts during the team's busy four-game week.

J.T. Compher, C/LW/RW, Red Wings (4% rostered) for Assists/Shots

Compher has chipped in seven assists, including two on the power play, and 10 shots across his last eight outings. His career-low 9.1 shooting percentage is long past due for a correction, but his increase in production has been encouraging. He has four helpers during a three-game point spree going into Detroit's three-game week, including two meetings with Montreal. Compher had three goals in four games versus the Canadiens in 2023-24.

Nikita Chibrikov, RW, Jets (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits/Blocks

Chibrikov has made an impression since being brought up from the American Hockey League on Dec. 9. He has filled the stat sheet with two goals, one assist, six shots, three blocks and seven hits in three contests for Winnipeg. Chibrikov is filling in for Nikolaj Ehlers on the second line, giving his fantasy value what will probably be a limited shelf life. Still, the 21-year-old's Chibrikov's category coverage makes him an appealing target for fantasy managers in deeper banger leagues. He is also increasing his value in keeper formats. The Jets play against San Jose, Anaheim and Minnesota this week.