DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are four games in the NHL Friday. The two of the three teams who have yet to play (the Blues open Saturday) have their openers tonight as the Red Wings are home to the Canadiens, while the Jets are home to the Rangers. In other action, the Lightning are in Columbus to play the Blue Jackets while the Hurricanes find their way to San Jose to play the Sharks. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR at SJ ($8,300): Andersen was solid Wednesday, stopping 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 Opening Night win over Columbus. He will get the start against a Sharks team that opened the season last week in Europe and could still be jet lagged. Andersen was 35-14-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .922 save percentage last season as he was one of the top-five goaltenders in the NHL.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TB at CLS ($8,400): Vasilevskiy is coming off an Opening Night loss to the Rangers in which he gave up three goals on 39 shots. Vasilevskiy has won at least 31 games in each of the last five seasons and that includes the COVID-shortened 2020-21 campaign. He is a workhorse and should get back into the win column against a Columbus squad that is missing Patrik Laine.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Yegor Chinakhov, CLS vs.TB ($2,700): Chinakhov was a bubble player coming into training camp but impressed so much that he is on the second line as well as the second power play unit. While he was unable to score Wednesday against Carolina, he did see 14:40 of ice time including 1:36 on the power play.

Kevin Labanc, SJ vs. CAR ($2,900): Labanc was held pointless over two games in Europe to open the season but looks to be a good play as he is seeing second line playing time as well as being on the first power play unit where he is averaging 3:05 per game. Labanc had an injury-riddled 2021-22 season, appearing in only 21 games but is healthy at this time.

Jack Roslovic, CLS vs. TB ($4,200): Roslovic has played well for the Blue Jackets since his trade from the Jets a couple of seasons ago. He had 22 goals and 45 points last season and is seeing top-six minutes as well as second power play time.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Red Wings vs. Canadiens

Tyler Bertuzzi (W - $5,600), Dylan Larkin (C -$6,400), Lucas Raymond (C - $5,100)

The Red Wings finally get their season started Friday and they face a Canadiens team who look to be weak this season despite their Opening Night victory over the Maple Leafs. The trio were outstanding together last season as Larkin had 69 points in 71 games while Bertuzzi garnered 30 goals and 62 points in 68 contests. Raymond finished third in Calder voting after a 23 goal, 34 assist season as a 19-year-old. The threesome should be flying Friday.

Jets vs. Rangers

Kyle Connor (W-$7,300), Mark Scheifele (C-$5,800), Nikolaj Ehlers (W-$6,500)

The Jets open their season at home and face a Rangers team which played in Minnesota last night and will have backup goaltender Jaroslav Halak start, rather than the great Igor Shesterkin. That should give the trio plenty of scoring chances and at a great price. Connor was special last season with 47 goals and 93 points, while Scheifele came on strong at the end of the season to hit the 70-point mark in just 67 games.

Lightning at Blue Jackets

Steven Stamkos (W-$7,400), Brayden Point (C-$7,000), Nikita Kucherov (W-$8,200)

If you are looking for the best line playing Friday, then take Stamkos, Point and Kucherov. All three have hit the 90-point mark at least once in their careers. The trio are on the top line as well as the first power play as they all played over seven minutes during the man-advantage in their loss to the Rangers Tuesday.

DEFENSEMEN

Moritz Seider, DET vs. MON ($5,300): Seider took the NHL by storm last season, surprising so many with his game and poise. He managed seven goals and 43 assists in winning the Calder Trophy at the age of 20. Seider quarterbacks the first power play and had 22 of his 50 points in 2021-22 with the man-advantage. He had two assists in three games against Montreal last season but all three were early in his rookie campaign as the two sides finished playing each other by Nov. 13.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. NYR ($4,800): Morrissey had the best offensive season of his career in 2021-22, managing 12 goals and 25 assists with six goals and nine assists coming with the man-advantage. He sees top power play time with the Jets, along with Connor, Scheifele, Ehlers and Dubois. The Jets are playing a tired Rangers side and that can only help as Winnipeg opens their schedule Friday.

Brent Burns, CAR at SJ ($6,300): Burns returns for the first time to San Jose since they dealt him in the offseason. Burns will get a huge ovation at the Shark Tank after spending 11 years in San Jose. Burns had 10 goals and 44 assists last season and was held off the scoresheet in the Hurricanes opener Wednesday.

