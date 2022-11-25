DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are 14 games in the NHL on Friday. All teams will be rested after a dark Thanksgiving Day on Thursday. There are seven afternoon contests on the holiday Friday. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Marc-Andre Fleury, MIN vs. TOR ($6,500): Fleury got off to a horrible start this season, giving up 11 goals on 49 shots in his first two games, which comprised of only four periods. But the 37-year-old netminder has got his game back as he is 6-4-1 with a 2.80 GAA and a .906 save percentage. He has missed the last three games recovering from an upper-body injury, but is expected to be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs, who are averaging 2.90 goals per game this season, 22nd best in the NHL, after finishing second in goals last season.

Linus Ullmark, BOS vs. CAR ($8,100): Ullmark is leading all netminders (who have played more than three games) in wins (13), GAA (1.96) and save percentage (.935). He has lost only once (a 2-1 defeat to the Maple Leafs in which he stopped 26 shots) and is the easy favorite for the Vezina Trophy at this stage of the season.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Matt Duchene, NAS vs. COL ($4,800): Duchene is off to a good start with five goals and 15 points in 20 games. The former third overall pick in the 2009 draft, Duchene had a career best 43 goals and 86 points last season. He is seeing second line time with Colton Sissons and Tanner Jeannot but remains on the top power play, where he is averaging a career-high 3:46 with the man-advantage.

Jason Zucker, PIT at PHI ($4,900): Zucker is off to a good start with five goals and 15 points in 18 games. He's been held off the scoresheet in his last two games, but previous to that, Zucker had three goals and seven points in six contests. Zucker plays alongside Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust on the second line as well as playing on the Penguins' second power play.

Sean Monahan, MON at CHI ($3,500): Monahan has goals in each of his last two games, as well as points in six of his last seven contests. The 28-year-old has seemed to regain some of his form in his first season with the Canadiens after a couple of tough years in Calgary. Monahan has five goals and 12 points in 20 games and sees first power play time in Montreal.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Ducks vs. Senators

Troy Terry (W - $7,000), Trevor Zegras (C -$6,000), Adam Henrique (W - $4,000)

Terry has been the Ducks' top player for two seasons as far as offensive production is concerned, with sophomore Zegras right behind him. Terry has eight goals and 21 points in 20 games, while Zegras has eight goals and 17 points. Henrique has six goals and 11 points, but has been hot of late, with all six goals and four assists occurring in 10 November contests. The trio all see first power play time as well and with the visiting Senators allowing 3.58 goals per game (fifth worst in the NHL), it seems like a good and inexpensive stack to take.

Canadiens at Blackhawks

Cole Caufield (W-$7,000), Nick Suzuki (C-$6,600), Kirby Dach (W-$3,900)

There certainly was a change in the performance of Caufield last season when the Canadiens fired coach Dominque Ducharme and replaced him with Martin St. Louis. Caufield had 22 goals and 35 points in 37 games under St. Louis in 2021-22, after accumulating only a goal and eight points in 32 games with Ducharme in charge. It has continued this season with Caufield garnering 12 goals and 21 points in 20 games. Suzuki has been a touch better this season, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists, while Dach should be flying as he returns to Chicago for the first time since his offseason trade from the Blackhawks, who selected him third overall in 2019. Dach has been great in Montreal, with four goals and 17 points in 20 games this season. All three are part of the Habs' first power play.

Stars vs. Jets

Jason Robertson (W-$7,600), Roope Hintz (C-$5,700), Joe Pavelski (W-$5,100)

Robertson is the hottest player in the NHL, as he has a 13-game points streak which has vaulted him into a tie for second place in NHL scoring with 31 points, including 16 goals. Hintz is on a 12-game points streak, as he sat out Saturday's game with a lower-body injury. Hintz has eight goals and 16 assists in 19 games. The veteran of the line, Pavelski, has 22 points including 10 goals as the line is one of the best in the NHL. They all play on the first power play and have combined for nine goals and 25 points with the man-advantage.

DEFENSEMEN

Erik Karlsson, SJ vs. LA ($8,500): What a comeback year for Karlsson in 2022-23! The 32-year-old defenseman had 10 goals and 35 points in 50 games last season, after a 22-point campaign in 52 games in 2020-21. But this year has seen the return of the offensively talented defenseman, who previously had three seasons of 70 points or more, with a high of 82 in the 2015-16 campaign. Karlsson has 11 goals and 30 points in only 22 games as he is tied for fourth in NHL scoring, just one point out of second place and only five behind Connor McDavid. He is worth the price.

Mark Giordano, TOR at MIN ($3,900): Giordano received a big boost in power play time last game as teammate Morgan Rielly was put on injured reserve with a knee injury. Giordano had seen a total of only 1:23 of power play time in his previous 15 games before Rielly was hurt, and then saw 1:13 Monday after the injury and 3:17 on Wednesday. The 39-year-old has only a goal and three assists in 20 games but has extra value at this time.

Owen Power, BUF vs. NJ ($3,600): Power has nine assists in 20 games this season, including two helpers on the power play as he quarterbacks the second unit. Power was selected first overall in the 2021 Draft and the 20-year-old is averaging 23:38 of ice time, including 2:06 with the man-advantage. He is a good value play.

