DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are six games in the NHL on Friday. Chicago travels to Vegas, Carolina hosts San Jose in a battle of tired teams, Buffalo is in New Jersey, a tired Minnesota team travels to Washington, LA is in Arizona while a tired St. Louis team plays in Vancouver. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

Karel Vejmelka, ARI vs. LA ($7,500): Vejmelka has alternated wins and losses this season and the Coyotes hope the trend continues as he is due for a win. Vejmelka is 2-2-0 with a 1.86 GAA and .942 save percentage this season as the Coyotes have played well defensively for the most part. Vejmelka is a nice price with DraftKings on Friday.

Thatcher Demko, VAN vs. STL ($8,000): It was perceived that Demko had a terrible season last year, as he was sent to the minors after a horrible start to the season. Demko eventually returned to the NHL and finished with a 14-14-4 record to go with a 3.16 GAA and .901 save percentage. Demko has been strong this season as he is 2-2-0 with a 2.46 GAA and .923 save percentage. The Blues are not a high-scoring team and play the Flames on Thursday with a rested Vancouver team waiting for their ride home.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Phillip Di Giuseppe, VAN vs. STL ($3,000): Di Giuseppe picked up his first goal of the season Tuesday, in a 3-2 win over Nashville. Di Giuseppe has three points in six games and is a viable acquisition in DFS on Friday.Playing alongside J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser will help make Di Giuseppe a valued member of the Canucks.

Casey Mittelstadt, BUF at NJ ($3,200): Mittelstadt came into his own last season, scoring 15 goals and adding 44 assists in a full season. He has a goal and six points in seven games thus far this season. The eighth overall pick in 2017, Mittelstadt is providing some much needed secondary scoring for the Sabres this season.

Teuvo Teravainen, CAR vs. SJ ($4,400): Teravainen is without a point in his last four games after starting the season with four goals and a helper in the Hurricanes' first four contests. Teravainen has a spot on the first line, while also helping out on the second power play. Look for Teravainen to break out shortly and become a valuable fantasy play.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Devils vs. Sabres

Jack Hughes (C - $9,300), Tyler Toffoli (W - $7,500), Timo Meier (W - $6,600)

The best line in hockey are home to the Sabres who are missing their No. 1 goaltender Devon Levi, as he is out with a lower-body injury. Not that the trio needed any help as Hughes has points in all six games this season and leads the NHL with four goals and 17 points in six games. Toffoli has been a gem since his offseason trade from Calgary and has meshed amazingly well with Hughes. Toffoli has six goals and an assist in his last three games and nine points overall in just six games. Meier came over from the Sharks last season and has a goal and five points in his last three games after he was held pointless in his first three contests. They have been together over the last three games as Jesper Bratt switched spots on the first and second units, propelling Meier to the spotlight.

Wild at Capitals

Kirill Kaprizov (W - $8,400), Mats Zuccarello (W -$6,400), Ryan Hartman (C - $5,400)

The Wild's top trio was held off the scoresheet for the first time this season Wednesday. Zuccarello saw his six-game points streak come to an end. The talented Norwegian has two goals and seven assists this season. Kaprizov has the same stats as Zuccarello, but has been held off the scoresheet twice in seven games. Hartman had a career game Tuesday with a hat trick, as well as two assists, giving him four goals and seven points this season. The Capitals have struggled this season and Kaprizov, Zuccarello and Hartman could have another big game.

DEFENSEMEN

Rasmus Sandin, WAS vs. MIN ($3,600): Sandin has yet to record a point in six games this season, but he was an offensive force after his trade from Toronto, managing 15 points in 19 games as a Capital. st season as well as the Oct. 19 matchup this season. He sees second unit power-play time and is due to break out of his slump.

Filip Hronek, VAN vs. STL ($4,200): Hronek has been surprisingly effective this season with four assists in six games. The defensemen has yet to pick up a point with the man-advantage as he is quarterbacking the second power play. Hronek was an offensive asset with the Red Wings last season, scoring nine time while adding 29 assist in 60 games before he was dealt to the Canucks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.