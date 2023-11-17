DraftKings NHL: Friday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

SLATE PREVIEW

There are three games in the NHL on Friday and DraftKings have split them up into a one-game showdown between Toronto and a tired Detroit team in Sweden, while the two-game slate in the evening has Buffalo in Winnipeg and Anaheim hosting Florida. I am going with the two games in the evening. Below, you'll find suggested options for crafting an effective lineup.

GOALIES

John Gibson, ANA vs. FLA ($7,200): Gibson has three wins in his last four games to even his record at 4-4-0. He has sparkled this season with a 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage as he has given the Ducks the netminding they have needed to climb up the standings after finishing last in 2022-23. Gibson will face the Panthers, who have scored 49 goals in 15 games, tied for 19th best in the NHL.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. BUF ($8,000): Hellebuyck is 7-4-1, but his peripherals leave something to be desired. He has a 2.99 GAA and .894 save percentage. The good news is that Hellebuyck has also won three of his last four starts. He was sharp versus the Sabres last season, splitting two games while allowing only five goals on 77 shots. The Sabres have scored only 46 goals in 16 contests and that is the reason to take Hellebuyck on Friday.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Leo Carlsson, ANA vs. FLA ($5,200): Carlsson has started his rookie campaign in fine form with six goals in 11 games. He would be the early Calder Trophy favorite had he not been in the same draft class as Connor Bedard. Nevertheless, Carlsson has given the Ducks the No. 1 center that they have been lacking. Carlsson already centers the top line, as well as the first power play.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA at ANA ($6,100): Verhaeghe saw his three-game goal streak come to an end Thursday, but he did pick up an assist on the lone Florida goal to give him a four-game point streak. Verhaeghe has seven goals and 13 points in 16 games. He had two goals and an assist in two games versus the Ducks last season.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Jets vs. Sabres

Mark Scheifele (C-$6,400), Kyle Connor (W-$8,400), Alex Iafallo (W-$5,500)

The Jets' top line have combined for 26 points in the last four games. Connor has seven goals and 11 points, while Scheifele has a goal and eight helpers. Iafallo has seven assists as the trio have been instrumental in the Jets rise to third place in the Western Conference standings. Connor is tied for the NHL lead in goals with 13, while Scheifele has 18 points in 15 games. Iafallo has four goals and nine assists thus far as all three play on the first power-play as well.

Sabres at Jets

Dylan Cozens (C - $5,000), Jeff Skinner (W-$6,600), Alex Tuch (W - $5,700)

If you decide not to use Connor Hellebuyck as your goaltender, then taking the Sabres top line makes sense. Cozens takes over from the injured Tage Thompson (upper body) to center the first line. Tuch has missed the last three games, but is slated to play Friday. He has four goals and 10 points in 13 games. Skinner is pointless in his last two games, but has seven goals and 13 points in 16 contests. Cozens, who was selected seventh overall in 2019, had three goals and five assists in 14 games. The trio all play on the top power-play unit.

DEFENSEMEN

Gustav Forsling, FLA at ANA ($4,100): There is not a lot of time left for Forsling to show his offensive game as Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour are set to return to action after offseason surgeries. Forsling has been pointless in his last two games after a four-game point streak, and has two goals and five points in 16 games. He will lose his second power-play status once either Montour or Ekblad return, which could be any game now. This could be Forsling's last chance to have some fantasy value.

Josh Morrissey, WPG vs. BUF ($5,800): Morrissey had a huge game Tuesday, picking up four assists in a 6-3 win over New Jersey. The effort gives Morrissey a goal and 14 points in 15 games as he has established himself this season and last, as one of the premier offensive defensemen in the NHL. Morrissey had a break out season last year, scoring 16 goals and picking up 60 assists. He is a top-10 offensive defenseman in the NHL at this time.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Michael Finewax plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: finny_flyers, DraftKings: michaelfinewa-19CVH.