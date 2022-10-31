DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Halloween is about candy, horror movies, and, of course NHL hockey. There are three games this evening, so put your lineup together, throw a game on, and hand out some sweet treats. Here are my lineup recommendations.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. WAS ($8,200): I am not worried about Andersen's numbers so far this year. It really comes down to a couple bad starts. Last year, he had a 2.17 GAA and .922 save percentage. Since the beginning of last year, the Hurricanes have allowed the fewest shots on net per game in the NHL. Washington is banged up right now, so this isn't as tough a matchup as it might be.

Ville Husso, DET at BUF ($7,500): Husso has made five starts for the Red Wings. Three have gone great, and two have gone poorly. After he had a .919 save percentage with the Blues last year, though, I trust he can continue to be reliable all in all. The Sabres are an easier matchup, as they've only managed 2.87 goals per game since the start of last year.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Dominik Kubalik, DET at BUF ($6,000): Kubalik has taken to his new team in Detroit, managing 11 points in eight games. It helps that he's averaged 3:35 per game with the extra man and has five power-play points. Since the start of last season, the Sabres have the 23rd-ranked penalty kill, and Eric Comrie has a .909 save percentage this year.

Kevin Fiala, LOS at STL ($4,900): Fiala has a three-game point streak, and on the season he has nine points in 10 games. That's with him having an 8.7 shooting percentage, so he's been a bit unlucky and still put up these numbers. Jordan Binnington started the season great, but he just allowed six goals to the Canadiens, which gives me the confidence to go with Fiala on Monday.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Blues vs. Kings

Ryan O'Reilly (C - $4,100), Jordan Kyrou (W - $5,600), Brayden Schenn (W - $4,600)

Jonathan Quick has a couple of Cup rings, but those are well into the past now. Over the last five seasons he has an .899 save percentage. This year, he has a 3.81 GAA and .878 save percentage through seven outings. Los Angeles doesn't have another option really, because Cal Petersen has been even worse, so the Blues have nothing to sweat this Monday. It's all treat.

O'Reilly is off to a slow start, with only one point all season. However, his 6.3 shooting percentage will improve, and he had 58 points last season. Kyrou had been cold as well, but he just notched two goals in his last outings. Plus, he has 24 shots on net this season, so clearly he is staying active. Schenn has shouldered the offensive load with aplomb, though, as he has nine points in seven games. There's only been one game in which he didn't register a point.

DEFENSEMEN

Moritz Seider, DET at BUF ($5,700): Seider is off to a slow start, but he won the Calder on the back of 50 points and 187 shots on net. He has 16 shots on goal in eight games this season and has also blocked 20 shots. Since the beginning of last year, the Sabres have allowed 33.1 shots on net per game. Comrie, in addition to his .909 save percentage, has a 3.41 GAA.

Torey Krug, STL vs. LOS ($4,900): You can count on Krug to manage over 40 points and double-digit power-play points basically every season. This year he has three points, two of which have come with the extra man. The Kings are 22nd on the penalty kill since the start of last year, but with Quick and Petersen's goaltending numbers, that number could get worse this season.

