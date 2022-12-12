DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's the 12th day of the 12th month, but we only have half that many games on the slate Monday. There are six contests to peruse for your DFS picks, and here are my recommendations to help you with those picks.

SLATE PREVIEW

There is one team on a back-to-back Monday, and they are at home. However, that team is the Blues, who happen to be in the bottom four in both GAA and penalty-kill percentage, so that is enticing. Plus, the Ducks are playing too, which is as much as you can ask for as a DFS player.

GOALIES

Cam Talbot, OTT vs. ANA ($8,400): Time to go right at that Ducks team, arguably the worst the NHL has to offer all things considered. Talbot has made 14 appearances, and three of them were quite bad, which plays heavily into his 2.77 GAA and .909 save percentage. That being said, the Ducks are 30th in goals per game and last in GAA, so I'd be genuinely surprised if Talbot doesn't pick up a home win.

Jacob Markstrom, CGY at MON ($8,300): Will it be Markstrom? Will it be Dan Vladar? There is no goaltending situation murkier than Calgary's right now, which is obviously not conducive for DFS players. We have Markstrom tapped for the start, and if he is in net, he will be behind a defense that has only allowed 28.2 shots on goal per game. The Canadiens, meanwhile, have averaged 2.93 goals and 29.0 shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Tyler Toffoli, CGY at MON ($5,900): Toffoli faces his former squad with 10 goals and 10 assists to his name. He's also put 87 shots on net in 28 contests. The Canadiens have allowed 33.0 shots on goal per game, and Jake Allen has an .896 save percentage behind that defense.

Mikael Granlund, NAS at STL ($4,300): The Predators tweaked their lineup here and there this season, but right now Granlund is back in the spot that is best for his fantasy potential: Centering Nashville's top line between Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene. He's also averaged 3:36 per game on the power play and has six points with the extra man. The Blues are last on the penalty kill, and also are on the second leg of a back-to-back.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Senators vs. Ducks

Shane Pinto (C - $3,600), Alex DeBrincat (W - $6,200), Drake Batherson (W - $5,100)

The numbers speak for themselves for the Ducks defense. They have a 4.21 GAA and have allowed 37.5 shots on net per contest. Those both rank last in the NHL, and their penalty kill ranks 31st. It's an easy decision to stack a Senators line Monday, and I am going with the second line.

The rookie Pinto has nine goals in 27 games, though he has slowed down from a hot start. However, maybe being up on the second line and playing center will help. He did have two assists in his last game. DeBrincat's slow start with his new team has dissipated. He is on a five-game point streak, including three points on the power play. Batherson has 23 points in 27 games, even though his 8.6 shooting percentage is lower than his career 13.4 number. Plus, he has 11 points with the extra man already.

DEFENSEMEN

Darnell Nurse, EDM at MIN ($4,900): Nurse has picked up a point in five of his last outings. He's also put 61 shots on net in 28 games. Marc-Andre Fleury is having a tough year, and over his last six games he has a 3.86 GAA and .865 save percentage.

Jake Sanderson, OTT vs. ANA ($4,200): The rookie defenseman has 12 points in 27 games, including six with the extra man. Facing the penalty kill that ranks 31st is good on that front. Additionally, Sanderson has a 2.0 shooting percentage, which is low even for a defenseman. That could change against the league with the highest GAA in the NHL.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.