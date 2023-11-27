DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

We're approaching the quarter mark of the NHL season, with several teams over 20 games already and the rest nearing that number. Monday brings us six NHL games, the first starting at 7 p.m. ET. With the holidays over, the schedule gets a bit more typical for a bit now. Here are my recommendations for your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

One team is on the second leg of a back-to-back, and it's Columbus, which definitely makes for an enticing matchup for Boston. Also, shield your eyes, as the Capitals are visiting the Sharks in a battle of the bottom-two teams in goals per game. They've combined to score 75 goals, a number four NHL teams have hit already.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. BUF ($8,400): Shesterkin had to deal with a stretch of missing a few games with injury, and the play of Jonathan Quick has led the Rangers to give their number-one netminder more rest, but when Shesterkin has played he has a 2.45 GAA and .916 save percentage. The Sabres' offense has struggled to get going, having averaged 2.81 goals and 27.8 shots on net per game. Not having Tage Thompson doesn't help, to be sure.

Darcy Kuemper, WAS at SAN ($8,300): As much as the Capitals have struggled offensively, the Sharks' futility is at a different level. They've only managed 1.62 goals and 24.5 shots on net per game. San Jose has the makings of one of the worst teams we've seen in the NHL in a while. Kuemper has been erratic, and injured, for much of the season, but a viable NHL goalie is worth rostering facing the Sharks.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Pavel Zacha, BOS at CLM ($5,400): Centering Boston's first line has given Zacha the best opportunity of his career. Not only has he averaged 19:20 per game in ice time, he's tallied 16 points in 20 contests. The Blue Jackets, as I noted, are the one team on the second leg of a back-to-back, and they are in the bottom 10 in GAA and shots on net allowed per game.

Connor McMichael, WAS at SAN ($3,500): McMichael is still only 22, and he's starting to contribute for the Capitals, a team looking for help anywhere. He's tallied five points over his last seven games. Notably, he's also averaged 2:43 per contest on the power play over his last four outings, which is a major change. The Sharks are as bad defensively as they are offensively, last in GAA and shots on goal allowed per game.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Panthers at Senators

Sam Bennett (C - $4,500), Matthew Tkachuk (W - $7,700), Carter Verhaeghe (W - $6,300)

The only reason why the Senators have a GAA as "low" as 3.38 is the fact they've only allowed 29.9 shots on net per game. Joonas Korpisalo, who is banged up and may not be available, has a .907 save percentage, and Anton Forsberg's save percentage is all the way down to .850. If nothing else, the Panthers' second line tends to absolutely litter the net with pucks, and Ottawa lacks a goalie who can do anything about that.

Bennett only has one point, a goal, this season, but he's only played in eight games due to injury, and he was slow to get in the groove after returning. He has 14 shots on net over his last five games, and he had 40 points in only 63 contests last year. Tkachuk has been the unluckiest shooter in the NHL. He has three goals on 86 shots on net. That's a 3.5 shooting percentage! From a guy who has potted at least 40 goals two seasons in a row. Eventually, his luck will turn around with gusto. Verhaeghe had 42 goals himself last year, and though his shooting percentage has dipped from 15.3 to 12.5, he has eight goals this year. Those eight goals are paired with seven assists for good measure.

DEFENSEMEN

Charlie McAvoy, BOS at CLM ($6,600): Though McAvoy missed a few games with a noteworthy suspension, when he's been on the ice he's been as productive as ever. The defenseman has 13 points and 33 shots on net in 16 contests. Since Elvis Merzlikins started Sunday, backup Spencer Martin should be in net for Columbus on Monday. He has a career .888 save percentage.

John Carlson, WAS at SAN ($6,300): Carlson has four points over his last five games. While he's only scored one goal, he's put 40 shots on net, and his 2.5 shooting percentage is low for him. You know what could help? Facing a team with a 4.14 GAA that has allowed 37.0 shots on goal per game.

