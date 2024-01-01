DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Happy New Year! The NHL has, in recent years, decided that most of the league will step back on New Year's Day to showcase the Winter Classic game. That means the only NHL action Monday is the outdoor event featuring the Kraken hosting the Golden Knights at 3 p.m. ET. Now, maybe you had an…eventual New Year's Eve, but don't miss out on the first DFS opportunity of 2024!

We're operating under single-game DFS rules, of course. At DraftKings, than means a salary cap of $50,000 to divvy out to six players. Your Captain earns 1.5 times the points, but the Captain salary is elevated as well. Here's a lineup I like for the Winter Classic.

CAPTAIN

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA vs. VGK ($11,100): I was quite pleased to be able to make Bjorkstrand my Captain. Not only did it help save money, but I like him as much as nearly anybody in this game regardless of matchup. The Golden Knights were pacing the NHL in GAA, but then two things happened: Adin Hill got hurt, and Logan Thompson came unglued. Thompson has a 3.19 GAA and .886 save percentage over his last 12 appearances. Bjorkstrand is second on the Kraken with 29 points, and first with 99 shots on net.

FLEX

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK at SEA ($9,200): The Kraken have only allowed 29.4 shots on net per game, but Marchessault is the kind of player who gets his, even when the matchups get tough. He's put 124 shots on net through 37 games, helping him tally 17 goals. Of course, it also helps that he's averaged 4:00 per contest with the extra man. It's harder to prevent shots when you are a man or two down.

William Karlsson, VGK at SEA ($8,400): "Wild Bill" is having a throwback year, reminding us of Vegas' first season in existence, when his 43 goals were the story. He has 15 goals to go with 17 assists through 37 games, and his 16.3 shooting percentage is an easier number to conceive him sustaining than the 23.4 shooting percentage of that 43-goal campaign. Plus, he's shooting more than ever, with 25 shots on target over his last eight outings.

Vince Dunn, SEA vs. VGK ($8,000): You don't need a defenseman for single-game contests, and as such there are times when the position as a whole is eschewed. This is not one of those times. Dunn is Seattle's leading scorer. Yes, his 30 points pace the squad. With Thompson's struggles as of late, why wouldn't you want the Kraken's top point producer, especially at this salary?

Ivan Barbashev, VGK at SEA ($7,000): The Golden Knights traded for Barbashev last season, and after he helped them hoist the Cup they gave him a new deal and the opportunity to skate next to Jack Eichel and Mark Stone on the top line. At first, the Russian did not repay Vegas for its faith, or for the cushy spot in the lineup. Eventually, though, Barbashev rounded into form. Over his last 14 games he's tallied 13 points.

Matty Beniers, SEA vs. VGK ($6,000): By making Bjorkstrand my Captain, I was really able to select a balanced lineup. None of these guys are the proverbial "filler" at the end of a single-game lineup. Beniers is Seattle's first-line center and the reigning Calder winner! Now, his salary is at this level because it has been a slumping sophomore campaign, but Beniers can blame a 7.2 shooting percentage for much of that. He has five points in his last five games, though four are assists, and he does remain a first-line center. That means something.

