DraftKings NHL: Monday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The NHL is kicking back this week en route to the All-Star break. Monday featuring a single game, Ottawa hosting Nashville at 7 p.m. ET. That means single-game DFS contests. On DraftKings, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. You select one player as your Captain. They earn 1.5 times the points, but have a higher salary. Here's the roster I landed on.

CAPTAIN

Ryan O'Reilly, NAS at OTT ($12,900): O'Reilly's first season with the Predators has been a smashing success, and on element stands out. He's tallied 11 goals and added eight assists with the extra man. The Senators have the 28th-ranked penalty kill, making O'Reilly a great option as your Captain, as his salary is unexpectedly low.

FLEX

Roman Josi, NAS at OTT ($9,400): Speaking of the Nashville power play, and Ottawa's lowly penalty kill, Josi is a defenseman well worth rostering even in single-game contests because of his success with the extra man. He's averaged a whopping 4:04 per game on the power play and has notched 18 power-play points. Also, Joonas Korpisalo has an .886 save percentage.

Claude Giroux, OTT vs. NAS ($8,000): With three points in his last four games, Giroux has 41 points in 45 games. While Juuse Saros has a .904 save percentage, decidedly better than Korpisalo's performance, the Predators have the 26th-ranked penalty kill. Giroux has tallied 10 power-play points after having 24 last season.

Gustav Nyquist, NAS at OTT ($7,200): Nyquist, like O'Reilly, joined the Predators this season. He's also joined O'Reilly on the first line, playing with Filip Forsberg. The Swede has 37 points in 49 games, and that includes 13 on the power play.

Josh Norris, OTT vs. NAS ($7,000): Norris was centering the top line for a bit after returning, though he dropped down to the second line for Ottawa's last game, and he didn't see any power-play time after playing on the first unit. That may have been a one-off circumstance, though. Norris has three points in his last five games, and he has 10 power-play points in 38 games.

Denis Gurianov, NAS at OTT ($5,000): I wanted to finish out with a Predator, as Korpisalo has a 3.52 GAA and the Senators have the 27th-ranked penalty kill. Gurianov has only played 10 games with Nashville this year, but he's been up on the second line recently, and he's averaged 2:06 per contest with the extra man over his last four outings. Plus, his 5.0 shooting percentage should improve in time.

