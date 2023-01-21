DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Saturday night has a robust 11 games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. There's a lot to parse to settle on your DFS lineups as a result. Don't sweat it. I have some recommendations to help you make your decisions in hope of DFS success.

SLATE PREVIEW

Only four teams played Friday, but three of them are on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday. Ottawa is at home versus Winnipeg, and Vancouver remains at home to face Edmonton. Colorado, meanwhile, is on the road once again, this time in Seattle.

GOALIES

Ilya Samsonov, TOR at MON ($8,400): Samsonov has been tapped to star Saturday, and he's been having a career campaign after joining the Maple Leafs. He has a 2.18 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Canadiens aren't bringing much punch to this historical rivalry, as they've averaged 2.57 goals and 27.9 shots on net per contest.

Jordan Binnington, STL vs. CHI ($8,300): Well, it's not a substantive sample size, but Binnington has a 2.50 GAA and .917 save percentage over his last four starts. Maybe this is a chance to strike when the iron is, if not hot, warmer than usual. Plus, Binnington is at home against a Blackhawks team that ranks 31st in goals and shots on net per contest.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM at VAN ($6,200): Nugent-Hopkins has already set a career high with 28 power-play points. It helps that he's averaged 4:16 per game with the extra man. The Canucks are last in penalty-kill percentage, so this is kind of an ideal matchup for RNH.

Tyler Seguin, DAL vs. ARI ($4,600): Whether or not Roope Hintz is healthy and in the lineup, Seguin has been too hot to overlook in this matchup. He has eight points and 22 shots on net over his last six outings. The Coyotes have allowed 34.3 shots on goal per game, and Connor Ingram and his .892 save percentage will be in net.

Alexander Barabanov, SAN at CLM ($4,100): Barabanov has nine points over his last 13 games. He still has a 7.9 shooting percentage on the season, which has a good chance of improving as the season goes on. The Blue Jackets have allowed 35.1 shots on net per contest, and they have a 3.91 GAA as well.

FORWARD LINE STACKS

Maple Leafs at Canadiens

John Tavares (C - $6,700), Mitch Marner (W - $6,600), Calle Jarnkrok (W - $3,100)

The Maple Leafs have two elite centers, two highly productive wings on separate lines, and then another guy on both of those top-two lines that can contribute. I decided to go with Toronto's second line, as there could be more value here. Montreal has allowed 33.9 shots on net per contest. Sam Montembeault has a 3.21 GAA and .909 save percentage, but those are actually above-average numbers for him. In his career, Montembeault has a 3.46 GAA and .896 save percentage.

Tavares has 45 points in 46 games, including 21 with the extra man. The Canadiens have the 27th-ranked penalty kill, another point in favor of Tavares and company. Marner has long been on Auston Matthews' wing, but not this year. It hasn't hurt Marner, though, as he has 18 points over his last 14 games. The 25-year-old has 22 power-play points as well. Jarnkrok was situated on the second line after returning from injury, and it has paid off. He has 12 points over his last 14 outings.

Blues vs. Blackhawks

Robert Thomas (C - $4,500), Jordan Kyrou (W - $7,600), Brandon Saad (W - $3,700)

The Blackhawks have allowed 33.6 shots on net per contest, which offers opportunity to the Blues' top line. Alex Stalock has played well, but unfortunately he's been placed back in concussion protocol. That has Petr Mrazek, who has a 3.98 GAA and .884 save percentage, in line for the start for Chicago.

Thomas has 30 assists after he had 57 assists last season. He doesn't shoot a ton, but he has a 17.5 shooting percentage over the last two campaigns, so he seems capable of lighting the lamp without being a prolific shooter. Kyrou shoots enough for two, having tallied 148 shots on net through 43 games. Plus, over his last 15 games he has 20 goals and 55 shots on target. Saad has picked up the goal scoring as well. He has seven goals over his last 11 games, and he has a 16.7 shooting percentage over the last four seasons.

DEFENSEMEN

Seth Jones, CHI at STL ($6,300): Jones has gotten into the swing of things recently, with 10 points over his last seven games. On the year, he's tallied nine power-play points in 33 contests as well. The Blues have the 25th-ranked penalty kill, so even if I might go with Binnington against the Blackhawks, I wouldn't be against Jones here.

Miro Heiskanen, DAL vs. ARI ($5,900): Heiskanen already has set a career-high with 37 points. It's totally sustainable, as his 5.7 shooting percentage would not be a personal high, and he's playing the most minutes of his career, including power-play time. The Coyotes have the 29th-ranked penalty kill, and backup goalie Ingram is getting the start since the team has a game Sunday as well and have saved Karel Vejmelka for that one.

Tyson Barrie, EDM at VAN ($4,800): Barrie has averaged 3:23 per game with the extra man, helping him tally a whopping 21 power-play points already. I mentioned the Canucks have the league's worst penalty kill, but don't forget they are also on the second leg of a back-to-back.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.