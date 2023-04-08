DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's an action-packed Saturday for the NHL! Also, Minnesota and Quinnipiac are playing for the men's college hockey title, if you want to watch that. There are 11 games starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Now, onto the recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Well, zero teams played Friday, so there are no teams on the second leg of a back-to-back. There are three on the first leg, but I don't think we are going to get any goaltending choices that really alter DFS decisions.

GOALIES

Philipp Grubauer, SEA vs. CHI ($8,400): Celebrate making the playoffs in style, Seattle! Getting to host the Blackhawks is perfect for such an occasion. The Blackhawks have averaged a paltry 2.41 goals and 26.6 shots on net per game, both bottom-two in the NHL.

Ilya Samsonov, TOR vs. MON ($8,300): An iconic NHL matchup historically, but the Canadiens aren't exactly the team of Toe Blake at the moment. They've averaged 27.4 shots on net per contest, and their lineup is also threadbare at the moment. Samsonov has a 2.40 GAA and .916 save percentage, including a .936 in four appearances since returning from paternity leave.

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG vs. NAS ($7,600): This is a game with massive playoff implications, but the Predators, by dint of their trades and guys like Matt Duchene and Roman Josi not being in the lineup, aren't acting like a team that cares about the postseason. They also rank 27th in goals per contest overall. Hellebuyck has a 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage, so I expect him to come up big in this must-win for the Jets.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Sam Reinhart, FLA at WAS ($5,800): Reinhart has multiple points in four of his last five games. Could he do that against the Capitals? With the way they are phoning it in, sure. Darcy Kuemper, for example, has a 3.52 GAA and .888 save percentage over his last eight starts.

Mats Zuccarello, MIN vs. STL ($5,600): Zuccarello has an assist in each of his last two games, both on the power play. All in all, the NHL's top Norwegian has 29 points with the extra man. The Blues, meanwhile, have the 29th-ranked penalty kill.

Mikael Backlund, CGY at VAN ($5,400): Backlund is doing his part to try and get the Flames into the postseason. He's notched 13 points in his last 14 games, including seven with the extra man. Now, the Canucks have performed better at killing penalties the last couple of months, but they still rank last on the campaign.

LINE STACKS TO CONSIDER

Rangers at Blue Jackets

Filip Chytil (C - $4,800), Alexis Lafreniere (W - $3,600), Kaapo Kakko (W - $3,200)

The Rangers' young trio is a streaky line, but they ebb and flow together. Right now, they are flowing heading into an easy matchup. The Blue Jackets have a 4.03 GAA and have allowed 35.5 shots on net per contest, both 31st in the NHL.

Chytil has truly taken his game to a new level this season, earning an extension. He's tallied 22 goals and 23 assists, including eight points in his last 11 games. Lafreniere has not yet looked like a first-overall pick, but he's also far from a bust. He has 16 goals and 23 assists, and that includes seven points in his last seven outings. Kakko has also taken his game to a new level, notching 17 goals and 22 assists. He recently had a three-game goal streak as well.

Kraken vs. Blackhawks

Matty Beniers ($5,000), Jared McCann (W – $6,000), Jordan Eberle (W - $4,900)

The Kraken's first line also played a key role in the team making the playoffs in their second season of existence. Chicago has allowed 33.7 shots on net per contest, and Alex Stalock has a career .909 save percentage. He was playing well earlier this year, but over his last nine starts he has a 3.47 GAA and .895 save percentage.

Beniers is padding his Calder resume with seven points in his last seven games. That includes the three-game point streak he's on. McCann is already the first 30-goal scorer in Kraken history, and he's two away from being the first Kraken to hit 40. He has nine goals in his last 17 contests, so he could easily do that. Eberle has been more of a playmaker, with 42 assists in 78 games. However, he has a goal in each of his last three outings.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, NYR at CLM ($5,600): Trouba shoots a lot for a defenseman. He had 204 shots on goal last year, and he has 194 of them in 79 games this year. As I noted, the Blue Jackets have allowed 35.5 shots on net per contest. He should add to that shot total Saturday, and also possibly to his point total as well.

Gustav Forsling, FLA at WAS ($4,900): Forsling has played the most minutes of his career, even though he doesn't play much on the power play, which has helped him tally 13 goals on 199 shots on net, both personal bests. The Capitals have a top-10 penalty kill, so Forsling not playing with the extra man isn't as much of a drawback. On the plus side, Kuemper has allowed at least four goals in four of his last five starts.

John Klingberg, MIN vs. STL ($4,100): Klingberg has picked up a point in three of his last four games. Also, his veteran presence has kicked Calen Addison out of the lineup and given him a role on the Wild's top power-play unit. The Blues are 29th in terms of penalty-kill percentage, making this a nice matchup for Klingberg.

