DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Saturday only brings us one NHL game, but it's a fun one on paper. It's time for Game 2 between the Golden Knights and Oilers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET (roughly). For this set of single-game contests, you get $50,000 in salary for six players. Your Captain gets you 1.5 times the points, but costs you more in salary. Looking for a potential lineup? This one stuck out to me.

CAPTAIN

Jack Eichel, VGK vs. EDM ($13,900): Eichel's salary was surprisingly low, making him a nice pick for the Captain spot. After all, he's the top forward on the Golden Knights, and he is at home facing a goalie in Stuart Skinner who has a 3.68 GAA and .883 save percentage in the playoffs. Eichel had two points and five shots on net in Game 1, and he had 66 points and 223 shots on net in only 67 regular-season games.

FLEX

Leon Draisaitl, EDM at VGK ($10,200): It's hard not to have Draisaitl in your lineup right now. Yes, there are the four goals in Game 1 of this series. Sure, he has 15 points in the playoffs in only seven games. However, let's go beyond that. Since the start of March, the German has 27 goals and 27 assists in 28 games.

Evan Bouchard, EDM at VGK ($7,600): If Draisaitl weren't so hot, Bouchard might be considered the hottest player in this postseason. He's definitely been a top defensive player, as he has at least one point in every playoff game. Now, most of that has come on the power play, but that's not a worry. The Golden Knights had the 19th-ranked penalty kill this year.

Jonathan Marchessault, VGK vs. EDM ($7,400): With Marchessault, it's more about opportunity than production thus far. He's on the top line and has started 69.0 percent of his shifts in the offensive zone. Marchessault had 28 goals on 234 shots on net this season, giving him a 12.0 shooting percentage. He has zero goals on 16 shots on net in the playoffs, so if he keeps shooting, his puck luck could turn around.

Chandler Stephenson, VGK vs. EDM ($6,600): Stephenson is ostensibly the third-line center for the Golden Knights, but there's two points to be made regarding that. One, Mark Stone is on his wing. Two, Stephenson is on the first power-play unit. Wherever he's playing in the lineup, Stephenson had two points in each of the final four games of the first round, and he had a goal in Game 1 of this series.

Nick Bjugstad, EDM at VGK ($4,200): I needed somebody I could fit in with my remaining salary and I landed on Bjugstad. After the Oilers moved Draisaitl onto Connor McDavid's line, Bjugstad became the second-line center for the squad. He gets to play with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman on his wings. While the former Coyote has only one game with any points in this series, he had two goals that day. At this salary, any points provide real bang for your buck.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.