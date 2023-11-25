DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The holiday weekend continues Saturday, and fortunately the Michigan-Ohio State game will be over before the evening NHL action happens, and you'll have a chance to get your DFS lineups in. There are six games on the slate starting at 7 p.m. ET or later. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Thirty of 32 NHL teams were in action Friday, so obviously there are a lot of back-to-back situations Saturday. Also, the only two teams that didn't play Friday, Arizona and Vegas, are playing one another. That means all the teams on a back-to-back are squaring off with one another.

GOALIES

Adin Hill, VGK vs. ARI ($8,300): This could also be Logan Thompson, as the two have both seen plenty of playing time. Both have been great, but Hill's been a bit better with an 1.97 GAA and .932 save percentage. The Coyotes may be middling in goals per game, but have only put 27.7 shots on net per contest, so they have been lucky, and luck of that sort tends to run out.

Tristan Jarry, PIT vs. TOR ($7,400): The Maple Leafs are strong offensively, but they are also on the road for the second time in as many days. Plus, the Penguins saved Jarry for Saturday, which changes the landscape a bit. Jarry has a 2.47 GAA and .916 save percentage, so on a day where the goaltending situation is strange and almost every team is on the second day of a back-to-back, that works for me.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Andrei Kuzmenko, VAN at SAN ($4,100): The guys other than the big names for Vancouver have started to cool down after a torrid start for several members of the team, but Kuzmenko is a guy who still has room for improvement. He has 14 points in 19 games, but only three goals after he had 39 last year. Of course, the matchup stands out to me here. The Sharks are last in GAA and shots on goal allowed per game.

Andrew Mangiapane, CGY at COL ($3,900): The Flames have been flipping around lines with gusto in an attempt to get anything to work, but Mangiapane is currently on the top line. He also has five goals and seven assists, and he did have 35 goals just two years ago. Ivan Prosvetov is serving as Colorado's backup goalie, and he has a career .876 save percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Islanders vs. Flyers

Bo Horvat (C - $6,400), Mathew Barzal (W - $5,600), Simon Holmstrom (W - $3,600)

Speaking of lines being altered with frequency, the Islanders have struggled to find somebody to click next to Horvat and Barzal on the top line. At least Horvat and Barzal are clicking, though, and offensive output has been hard to come by for the team. New York is at home, and it also catches Samuel Ersson in net for Philadelphia. Ersson has a career .887 save percentage for the Flyers.

Horvat has five points in his last seve games. Additionally, he has five goals on 55 shots on net, so his puck luck should improve. Barzal's shooting percentage is also lower than usual, though he's traditionally on the lower end on that front, so his improvement should be less stark. He has 11 assists in 18 games, though, and four times in his career he's had over 40 helpers. Holmstrom, well, he was a first-round pick, he's only 22, and he has five goals. Maybe if he sticks on this line he'll pick things up.

DEFENSEMEN

Filip Hronek, VAN at SAN ($4,700): Hronek has been productive at a whole-new level, with 20 points in 21 games. That's with him only having one goal on 42 shots on net. Maybe he adds to his goal total against the Sharks, what with them having the highest GAA in the NHL. Of course, even an assist, or two, would be nice for DFS players.

Devon Toews, COL vs. CGY ($4,400): Toews has notched eight points in his last eight games. He's not usually a power-play producer, which is good as the Flames have a top-10 penalty kill. Although, that may not be the case with Dan Vladar in net. Vladar has a 3.70 GAA and .868 save percentage.

