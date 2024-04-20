DraftKings NHL: Saturday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Welcome to the NHL playoffs! Saturday is easing us into the postseason with two games. Of course, that's still enough to get me excited, and also enough to get you some NHL DFS contests to play. The first game starts at 5 p.m. ET. Here are my recommendations.

Slate Preview

Our two Game 1s are Hurricanes-Islanders and Bruins-Maple Leafs. Obviously, back-to-backs are not a consideration at this point. However, these are notably four teams that have rotated goalies often, and even regularly. For example, it's Jeremy Swayman's turn in the Boston rotation, but with a couple days off, will Boston go with Linus Ullmark instead? I'd like to thank the Islanders, though, for naming Semyon Varlamov the Game 1 starter before Saturday.

GOALIE

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. NYI ($8,100): Given that Andersen didn't play in either of the last two games of the season for the Hurricanes, it seems like he will be the Game 1 starter. With this team, though, it's as much about the defense. Carolina allowed a mere 25.6 shots on net per game, fewest in the league, and had the number-one penalty kill. The Islanders finished the season at 2.99 goals per game, which ranks 22nd. Andersen, at home, is a good bet to at least not be that busy.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Seth Jarvis, CAR vs. NYI ($6,000): After a promising rookie season, Jarvis plateaued a bit in his sophomore campaign. Not this time around, though! Jarvis took a real jump in his third season, tallying 33 goals and 34 assists. He was helped by tallying 20 points, including 13 goals, on the power play. When Patrick Roy took over as New York's head coach there was some defensive improvement, but when all was said and done, the Islanders finished last in penalty-kill percentage.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Pavel Zacha (C - $4,600), David Pastrnak (W - $9,400), Danton Heinen (W - $3,300)

The Maple Leafs have the most-questionable goaltending situation of these four teams. Ilya Samsonov seems primed to be in goal for Game 1, but he had a 3.13 GAA and .890 save percentage this season. The Maple Leafs also had the 23rd-ranked penalty kill. Boston doesn't put its two high-level wings on the same line, so you can stack without overwhelming your salary space. I've gone with the second line, which enters the playoffs in better form (and with, you know, one of the best five point producers in the NHL).

Though Zacha moved up to being the top center for the Bruins, his uptick in scoring was limited. He went from 57 points to 59 points, though in four fewer games. However, the Czech center was on fire down the stretch with 19 points in his last 17 outings. Pastrnak doesn't need the hard sell. He had his fourth 40-goal campaign and also put a whopping 382 shots on net. He also has back-to-back seasons with over 100 points. After a lost season with the Penguins, Heinen returned to Boston and became a solid secondary scorer again. He notched 17 goals and 19 assists in 74 games, with 12 points in his last 17 outings.

DEFENSEMAN

Brent Burns, CAR vs. NYI ($4,800) Burns tallied a power-play point in each of his final two contests of the regular season, giving him 20 on the campaign. As I noted the Islanders had the league's worst penalty kill, and Burns is the Hurricanes defenseman most in line to take advantage of that.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.