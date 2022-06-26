DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

The Lightning staved off elimination on Friday, pushing the series back to Tampa for Game 6. That means another round of single-game DFS contests. You get $50,000 in salary to give to six players. This includes your captain, who earns you 1.5 times the points, but also commands a higher salary. For perhaps the last time, here are my lineup recommendations.

CAPTAIN

Steven Stamkos, TAM vs. COL ($12,000): Stamkos picked up an assist, three shots on net, and two blocked shots in the big Game 5 win. He's centering Tampa's top line – it's only reliable line this postseason – and had 106 points during the regular season. That includes 36 power-play points, and the Avalanche had the 15th-ranked penalty kill.

FLEX

Andrei Vasilevskiy, TAM vs. COL ($9,400): Vasilevskiy is at home, and the Lightning's backs are against the wall? That's when the Russian shines. This year, including the playoffs, Vasilevskiy has a 2.13 GAA and .927 save percentage at home. In Game 6, I'm trusting the Conn Smythe-winning goalie.

Gabriel Landeskog, COL at TAM ($7,800): Landeskog doesn't have a point in his last two games, but in the playoffs he has 21 points in 19 contests. That comes after he had 59 points in 51 regular-season outings. On top of that, the Swede has averaged 3:37 per game with the extra man.

Ondrej Palat, TAM vs. COL ($7,400): Palat is on Tampa's top line, playing alongside Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. He's not as big of a name, but he is a steady contributor. Palat has eight goals and seven assists across his last 14 games, including three games in this series.

Devon Toews, COL at TAM ($7,000): Toews may be in the shadow of Cale Makar, which is what happens when your teammate is the Norris winner. However, Toews had 13 goals and 44 assists in 66 games. He's added 10 points in his last 12 outings, which is practically on Makar's level production wise.

Artturi Lehkonen, COL at TAM ($6,200): If Andre Burakovsky is out again, Lehkonen will likely skate on Colorado's second line alongside Nazem Kadri. That's a good place to be. Lehkonen had six goals and three assists in 16 games after being dealt to the Avalanche. He's added 13 more points in the playoffs.

