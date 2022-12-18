DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

DraftKings has decided to go with the four NHL games that start at 5 p.m. ET or later for the main slate of contests this Sunday. That means having to get your lineup in slightly early, but you'll have time after the World Cup finals, and the first batch of NFL games, to make that happen. Here are my recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

The game that is not included in the DFS slate is the Wild versus the Senators, which would have been nice to get in the mix, as the Senators are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Hurricanes and Rangers being on back-to-backs doesn't really impact my DFS decisions much, especially since Igor Shesterkin is starting Sunday. On the other hand, the Sharks and Jets being on a back-to-back does matter, in part because Connor Hellebuyck started Saturday.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR at CHI ($8,300): Speaking of Shesterkin, this matchup is too good to eschew for a goalie of his caliber. Chicago is last in goals per game at 2.31, and 31st in shots on net per game at 25.9. Shesterkin has rounded into form as well, posting a 2.36 GAA and .922 save percentage over his last 13 starts.

Tristan Jarry, PIT at CAR ($7,500): Jarry's .921 save percentage is very good, but he's been even better recently. Over his last 10 starts he has a .949 save percentage, not to mention an 1.68 GAA. The Hurricanes have been snake bit as a team, putting 35.0 shots on net per game but only managing 2.90 goals per contest. That being said, on the second leg of a back-to-back, I still like Jarry at this salary. He's not looking to help the Hurricanes regress toward the mean in shooting percentage.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Vincent Trocheck, NYR at CHI ($5,200): Trocheck has picked up at least one point in five of his last six games. He's also put 100 shots on net through 32 games. The Blackhawks have given up 33.7 shots on goal per contest, and in his career Arvid Soderblom has an .897 save percentage. When you put a lot of pucks on him, it tends to go well for you.

Jared McCann, SEA vs. WPG ($4,500): McCann set a franchise record (for an expansion team, but it still counts) last season with 27 goals for the Kraken. This year, he has 13, including eight in his last 13 outings. Since Hellebuyck started Saturday, David Rittich will likely start Saturday. He has a .904 save percentage in his career.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Flames at Sharks

Elias Lindholm (C - $6,200), Tyler Toffoli (W - $6,800), Dillon Dube (W - $3,700)

The Sharks, as I noted, are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Kaapo Kahkonen is going to be in net for San Jose. He has a 3.71 GAA and .877 save percentage this year, and in his career he has a .904 save percentage. This is Calgary's top line at the moment, and while San Jose does have a top penalty kill, I still like this line as a stack.

Lindholm has nine points in his last eight games, giving him 25 points in 30 contests. He has a 12.3 shooting percentage, which isn't bad, but it would be his lowest shooting percentage since the 2017-18 season. Toffoli has 10 goals and 11 assists, but he's been quite active in his first full season as a Flame. He's put 96 shots on net in 31 contests. Dube has back-to-back games with two assists. While he only has five goals, last season he had 18, so he has shown an ability to light the lamp.

DEFENSEMEN

Jacob Trouba, NYR at CHI ($5,300): Trouba may have just scored his first goal of the year, but he did it with his 90th shot on net. Obviously, some regression toward the mean was going to happen, and more puck luck should come his way. As I mentioned, the Blackhawks have allowed 33.7 shots on goal per game, so Trouba should be able to be active as per usual.

Adam Larsson, SEA vs. WPG ($3,900): Larsson had eight goals and 17 assists last season, his first with the Kraken. This year he has nine points, but six of them have come in his last 10 outings. He does all that while basically not playing on the power play, but he's still averaged 23:53 in ice time. Larsson should see plenty of time on the ice against a team on the road for the second leg of a back-to-back with their rarely-used backup goalie in net as well.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.