DraftKings NHL: Sunday Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

Hopefully you made the most of a Saturday packed with NHL action, because Sunday is less robust on that front. For DFS purposes, we have a mere four games starting at 6 p.m. ET or later to work with. From that selection of squads, I have recommendations for your DFS lineups.

SLATE PREVIEW

There were several teams on the second leg of a back-to-back Saturday, but because there were so many teams in action, we still have a couple teams in that situation Sunday as well. However, both Colorado and New Jersey are at home, and they face San Jose and Anaheim respectively. You know, two of the NHL's worst teams. Washington, though, is in Carolina.

GOALIE

Alexandar Georgiev, COL vs. SAN ($8,500): Even with Georgiev's struggles recently, I can't muster any fear of this Sharks team. They've averaged 2.13 goals and 25.8 shots on net per game, both last in the NHL. Also, they have a 3.83 GAA and have ceded 36.3 shots on goal per contest…both last in the NHL. Even if Colorado is on the second leg of a back-to-back, this matchup is just too good.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Valeri Nichushkin, COL vs. SAN ($6,400): As a concession to the Avalanche being on the second night of a back-to-back, I won't stack one of their lines. Also, they really only have one viable line, and Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen have such hefty salaries it makes stacking Colorado's top trio tough on roster construction. Nichushkin, the third man on that line, has 26 points in 28 games, including two two-point outings in his last three contests. Oh, and I just noted the Sharks are last in GAA.

FORWARD LINE STACK TO CONSIDER

Ducks at Devils

Leo Carlsson (C - $5,300), Troy Terry (W - $5,000), Alex Killorn (W - $4,500)

As with last year, the Devils are scoring with gusto. Unlike last year, though, they are allowing goals at roughly the same rate. The Devils are in the bottom five in GAA, and now they are on the second leg of a back-to-back. Carlsson has been in and out of the lineup, but with Mason McTavish hurt, I don't expect one of those healthy scratches coming Sunday.

By the way, this year's second-overall pick has been sitting occasionally as part of a plan to ease him into NHL action, not because he has struggled at this level. Carlsson has eight goals and six assists in 21 games, including seven points on the power play. It's been a tough year for Terry, but his 8.3 shooting percentage has played a role in that. He's still shooting, with 72 shots on net in 29 games, and he does have three points in his last five outings. Killorn has been even less lucky than Terry, as he has a 6.0 shooting percentage. Over his last 12 games, though, he has three goals and three assists, and has put a whopping 40 shots on net.

DEFENSEMAN

Alex Pietrangelo, VGK vs. OTT ($6,800): Pietrangelo is the one healthy defenseman of note for the Golden Knights, and he's contributed five points in his last eight games. They are all assists, but Pietrangelo's 1.6 shooting percentage is bound to improve. Meanwhile, in five of his last six contests, Joonas Korpisalo has allowed at least four goals.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.